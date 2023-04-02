Fans call for Logan Paul to face former NFL star next

Following his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, fans on Twitter have called for Logan Paul to face former NFL star Pat McAfee next.

Tonight, Logan Paul faced off against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. Despite Logan only wrestling in a few matches in his career, he was still able to put on an enthralling showing against Rollins tonight. However, the social media megastar could not get the job done, despite help from his friend and business partner KSI.

Meanwhile, another star who has made a successful transition into the world of pro wrestling has been Pat McAfee. The former NFL star has been able to put on incredible matches, just like Logan Paul. McAfee, who has primarily been a commentator on SmackDown, last fought Baron Corbin to emerge victorious.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that fans are calling for the two men to face each other.

Check out some of the reactions below:

I really want a Logan Paul vs Pat McAfee match. Am I alone on that?

I want a Logan Paul/Pat McAfee match down the line too.

It's still mind boggling to me that in the year 2023, two of the three biggest assets WWE has are Logan Paul and Pat McAfee



They're just that good at what they do

One fan suggested that WrestleMania is turning into Fortnite.

Bad Bunny Logan Paul Pat McAfee KSI bruh wrestlemania turning into Fortnite irl and I'm here for it

Another fan thought that Pat McAfee was in the bottle suit.

Several fans said that they miss Pat McAfee.

omg I miss pat mcafee on commentary Titus O'Neil is annoying

Wanted pat mcafee not Titus oneill

I miss Pat McAfee

Commentary needs Pat McAfee

After losing to Seth Rollins, it remains to be seen who will be Paul's next opponent. It would be interesting to see a match between Paul and Pat McAfee will take place any time in the future.

Do you want to see Paul vs. Pat McAfee? Sound off in the comments section below.

