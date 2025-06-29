Fans chant ex-WWE star's name at Triple H in Saudi Arabia; he responds on X

A former WWE Superstar seems quite elated over fans chanting his name at Triple H during tonight's Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Matt Cardona took to his official X account to respond to the love shown to him at the event.

During the post-show of Night of Champions 2025, WWE CCO Triple H appeared and talked about the event. At one point, fans behind him began chanting Matt Cardona's name loudly.

Shortly after, Cardona posted on his official X handle, responding to the chants. Check out his post below:

"Thanks Saudi Arabia…I heard you."

Many fans have been wanting to see Matt Cardona return to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's leadership. The former WWE star recently confessed that he wants to come back to the company. His comments didn't sit well with fans, and many thought he was showing too much desperation.

Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, was brought back by The Game in 2023 and has been doing well for herself on the main roster ever since. She was the first-ever Women's United States Champion and held the title for several months before losing it to Zelina Vega.

It remains to be seen if The Game listens to the fans in Saudi Arabia and brings back Cardona somewhere down the line.

