Fans chant for top star who left WWE nearly 10 years ago during the opening segment of SmackDown

The SmackDown before Survivor Series was focused on the upcoming Women's WarGames match between Damage CTRL and the team of Shotzi, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. The crowd in Chicago momentarily hijacked the segment to chant for a hometown hero.

The star in question, of course, is none other than CM Punk, the man who left WWE almost 10 years ago. The end of January will mark a decade since his WWE departure. Of course, he did have that two-year AEW run in between, but was unfortunately released as the All In backstage incident was the final straw for Tony Khan and AEW.

You can hear in the video below that the crowd on SmackDown unsurprisingly started chanting for CM Punk:

Expand Tweet

CM Punk chants in WWE have reduced over the last few years, perhaps because the desire to see him return was somewhat fulfilled with AEW.

There have been long-standing rumors about Punk returning at Survivor Series. Still, various reports have indicated that it isn't happening, which is perhaps the reason why Randy Orton was announced in advance.

As for the segment itself, a Tag Team main event for SmackDown was set up between two members of each team.

Expand Tweet

In this case, it was Bayley and Asuka against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.