Fans are convinced WWE Hall of Famer was angry with Kevin Nash over massive botch

Fans quickly noticed that WWE Hall of Famer DDP was seemingly angry over a botched spot involving Kevin Nash in a throwback clip.

WCW's dying days in 2000 were hard to watch for many of its longtime fans. The company was a mess at this point, and there was little hope that it was ever going to recover. It ended up being sold to Vince McMahon months later.

Wrestling Twitter occasionally brings up some of the worst moments from WCW's final months. A Twitter handle called Wrestling from 80s/90s recently shared a throwback clip from WCW, dated May 15, 2000.

On that night, Kevin Nash faced Mike Awesome in an Ambulance match. The clip in question shows the Hall of Famer botching a Powerbomb on Awesome and needing DDP's assistance to finally execute the move.

Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s Kevin Nash with almost one of the biggest botches of all time 23 years ago today (5/15/00) Kevin Nash with almost one of the biggest botches of all time 23 years ago today (5/15/00) https://t.co/GG9Ye9MzC5

Many fans criticized Nash in the comments. Many others pointed out that DDP was seemingly unhappy over the botch.

Check out some of the most notable responses below:

dragonetti @dragoneddied Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s Kevin Nash with almost one of the biggest botches of all time 23 years ago today (5/15/00) Kevin Nash with almost one of the biggest botches of all time 23 years ago today (5/15/00) https://t.co/GG9Ye9MzC5 DDP's face in the last frame says it all twitter.com/Wrestling80s90… DDP's face in the last frame says it all twitter.com/Wrestling80s90…

dragonetti @dragoneddied Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s Kevin Nash with almost one of the biggest botches of all time 23 years ago today (5/15/00) Kevin Nash with almost one of the biggest botches of all time 23 years ago today (5/15/00) https://t.co/GG9Ye9MzC5 DDP's face in the last frame says it all twitter.com/Wrestling80s90… DDP's face in the last frame says it all twitter.com/Wrestling80s90…

DDP has had big praise for Kevin Nash in the past

DDP certainly looked angry over Nash's massive botch in the clip. It doesn't seem like Page thought much of the botch, though. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has praised Nash on various occasions.

Last year, DDP appeared on The Bro Show and praised Nash for being a smart wrestler:

"The reason why the contract world changed was because of Kevin Nash. Kevin Nash – I will put Nash against anyone for the smartest guy that made money, and how he made money. If I'd have listened to Nash on every move – and I listened to him a lot – but there's a couple I didn't and it probably cost me $2 million. But that is what it is because I came out on the other side and other things," he said.

If you look at the Twitter clip, you'll notice that many fans tagged Nash and DDP in the responses. It would be interesting to see either responding to the botch 23 years later.

What do you think of this botch? Were you around during WCW's dying days? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes