“Let’s start to plant the seeds for Sheamus Vs Roman” - Wrestling world elated over the Brawling Brutes set to challenge the Usos for their titles

The Brawling Brutes earned an opportunity to challenge the Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, and fans are thrilled.

A fatal four-way tag team match was held between Hit Row, The New Day, The Brawling Brutes, and Imperium.

All teams gave their 100 percent. One of the highlights of the match was when Top Dolla caught Butch, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods and hit an impressive Power Slam. Imperium looked to get the win, but Ridge Holland came out of nowhere and stole the win by pinning Kofi Kingston.

The wrestling world was elated with the entire match and especially the finish.

Fans quoted former WWE Champion Sheamus and claimed the match was a banging one.

After all the hate Triple H was getting for Logan Paul and Roman Reigns debacle, he was praised by the same fans for booking this match.

People appreciated the match but were also confident that the Usos were going to retain the titles no matter what.

Some also felt this was planting a seed for Sheamus to face the Tribal Chief.

Sheamus also reacted to his Brutes winning the match and claimed that they will dethrone the reign of the Usos.

The Brawling Brutes set to challenge the Usos next week

Just as SmackDown came to an end, Michael Cole announced that next week, The Brawling Brutes will challenge the Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team title.

The Usos, along with their Tribal Chief, have dominated WWE for a long time. They defeated The New Day, RK-Bro, and also The Street Profits.

The match next week will be the first time the tag team champions will face the team of Ridge Holland and Butch. We shall wait and see who prevails.

Do you think Sheamus' boys will end the reign of the Usos? Let us know in the comments section below.

