Create

“Let’s start to plant the seeds for Sheamus Vs Roman” - Wrestling world elated over the Brawling Brutes set to challenge the Usos for their titles

Brawling Brutes
The Brawling Brutes win the fatal four-way tag team match
Jayakrishna Dasappan
Jayakrishna Dasappan
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 17, 2022 09:00 AM IST

The Brawling Brutes earned an opportunity to challenge the Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, and fans are thrilled.

A fatal four-way tag team match was held between Hit Row, The New Day, The Brawling Brutes, and Imperium.

All teams gave their 100 percent. One of the highlights of the match was when Top Dolla caught Butch, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods and hit an impressive Power Slam. Imperium looked to get the win, but Ridge Holland came out of nowhere and stole the win by pinning Kofi Kingston.

The wrestling world was elated with the entire match and especially the finish.

@WWE @WWEUsos Outstanding work!! The Brutes show they're not just brawn but also brains.
@WWE @WWEUsos Interesting choice to have win this match. Not complaining. Any of those teams were deserving to win (though perhaps it's time to move on from The New Day)

Fans quoted former WWE Champion Sheamus and claimed the match was a banging one.

@WWE @WWEUsos https://t.co/u2rEc8EbM8
@WWE @WWEUsos After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger After banger
@WWE @WWEUsos Certifiable Banger https://t.co/29HnNbhg71

After all the hate Triple H was getting for Logan Paul and Roman Reigns debacle, he was praised by the same fans for booking this match.

@WWE @WWEUsos That was one of the best Smackdowns in HISTORY. Thank you to everyone who is watching @WWE tonight! We appreciate every single one of you!Thank you for making #Smackdown the #1 show on all of tv!See you for Monday Night for #WWERAW @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! https://t.co/Ku7kTVUP6a
@WWE @WWEUsos Smackdown God like in the old days thanks Triple H
@WWE @WWEUsos https://t.co/VAAYMdmWXd
@WWE @WWEUsos You got this one right, good job Triple H

People appreciated the match but were also confident that the Usos were going to retain the titles no matter what.

@WWE @WWEUsos No matter which tag team earn the shots it will still b the usos retaining the championship..
@WWE @WWEUsos W but we already know uso ain't losing any time soon
@WWE @WWEUsos If only theyd be allowed to win, so tired of the gold being hogged by the same people

Some also felt this was planting a seed for Sheamus to face the Tribal Chief.

@WWE @WWEUsos Let’s start to plant the seeds for Sheamus Vs Roman https://t.co/2y5HNIsq1S

Sheamus also reacted to his Brutes winning the match and claimed that they will dethrone the reign of the Usos.

Undisputed Brutality will end the curse of Bloodline next week. Strip ALL their Straps with Banger After… twitter.com/wwe/status/157…

The Brawling Brutes set to challenge the Usos next week

Just as SmackDown came to an end, Michael Cole announced that next week, The Brawling Brutes will challenge the Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team title.

The #BrawlingBrutes earn a shot at the @WWEUsos' Undisputed Tag Team titles next week on #SmackDown. https://t.co/wJYPAA3nJp

The Usos, along with their Tribal Chief, have dominated WWE for a long time. They defeated The New Day, RK-Bro, and also The Street Profits.

The match next week will be the first time the tag team champions will face the team of Ridge Holland and Butch. We shall wait and see who prevails.

Do you think Sheamus' boys will end the reign of the Usos? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who is your pick to win next week's match?

The Usos

The Brawling Brutes

Edited by Neda Ali

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...