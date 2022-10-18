Create

"That's how you make the most of a rare appearance" - Fans explode on Twitter after Bobby Lashley destroys Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 18, 2022 06:27 AM IST
The All Mighty had the last laugh this week on RAW
Former United States Champion Bobby Lashley scored one over Brock Lesnar on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Fans on Twitter reacted to the segment as The All Mighty delivered a brutal statement.

Bobby Lashley kicked things off on the red brand and immediately called out Lesnar, who assaulted him last week. The Beast Incarnate's attack resulted in The All Mighty losing his United States Title to Seth Rollins. As the show kicked off, there was no verbal interaction between the two men this week, as they went straight into a brawl.

Despite Lesnar getting the better of Lashley at first, the former US Champion would spear The Beast Incarnate through a barricade. Security guards and half the locker room came out to separate the two men. Lashley would then escape and put Lesnar through the announcers' desk.

Fans on Twitter were stoked to see the two men get into an all-out brawl. Some fans thought it was the best use of Lesnar's limited appearances. Others believed that this was the best way to start the show.

The two men will likely go head-to-head at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The stage seems set to see the two behemoths go at it once again after their bout in the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Do you think Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will steal the show at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

