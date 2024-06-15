Fans get too loud during Cody Rhodes segment; WWE displays audio level 

The WWE Universe got too loud during Cody Rhodes' segment on SmackDown. As an indicator to the sound levels tonight, WWE went on to display the audio level reading on-screen.

Cody Rhodes is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars in the company. He overcame a lot of obstacles to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. Currently, The American Nightmare is embroiled in a rivalry with AJ Styles that started after WrestleMania 40. The two men even faced each other at WWE Backlash: France, with Cody coming out on top.

However, this feud soon turned heated and personal when AJ Styles attacked Cody Rhodes after faking his retirement. This angered Cody, who challenged him to an 'I Quit' Match at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Tonight on WWE SmackDown, both men came face to face in the ring for the last time before their clash.

During the segment, the fans were very excited and they got very loud. They were singing Cody's name and they even chanted in unison, telling AJ to shut up. The crowd reaction was similar to that of Backlash, which took place in Lyon, France. WWE even displayed a decibel meter which showed how loud the crowd was tonight. At its peak, the screen showed a reading of 95db, which was again very similar to the French crowd. The crowd got even more fired up when they saw the decibel meter on the big screen above the ring.

It will be interesting to see if this Scottish crowd can maintain the same momentum during the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.