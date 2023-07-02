Fans go wild over Ronda Rousey potentially leaving WWE post-major feud

Ronda Rousey has been one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in the entire locker room over the past few years. However, Money in the Bank 2023 didn't go as planned for The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Meanwhile, fans went wild over a recent report which states that Rousey could potentially be done with the company as she has a 'hard out' in her contract.

In 2018, Ronda Rousey signed with WWE and become one of the biggest attractions of the company. She quickly feuded with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon and eventually capture the RAW Women's Championship and went on to become one of the longest-reigning champions in the company's history.

The tables were turned during her second run as she became a heel for the first time in WWE during her stint on the blue brand. According to a recent report from WOR, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has a 'hard out' in her contract and could possibly be done with WWE after her feud with Shayna Baszler.

Check out some of the reactions below:

JrNow☄ @JrNow1 @cosk151 Ronda Rousey came into the WWE in the wrong era this workrate era is not for her or entertainer larger than life characters is for flippy floppers @cosk151 Ronda Rousey came into the WWE in the wrong era this workrate era is not for her or entertainer larger than life characters is for flippy floppers

Cosk @cosk151



She had such a memorable first run, and this one has completely tarnished her wrestling legacy.

#WWE I hope Ronda Rousey can rejuvenate her career before she leaves.She had such a memorable first run, and this one has completely tarnished her wrestling legacy. I hope Ronda Rousey can rejuvenate her career before she leaves.She had such a memorable first run, and this one has completely tarnished her wrestling legacy. #WWE https://t.co/auT0drEe8k

Dr. Jason @endPCnonsense @WONF4W Look at these marks. Rousey made the women's division credible at the start. @WONF4W Look at these marks. Rousey made the women's division credible at the start.

Gojo Stan @gojomylife She's genuinely making a star in Shayna Baszler. I hope Ronda Rousey doesn't leave WWE anytime soon ☹️ She's genuinely making a star in Shayna Baszler. I hope Ronda Rousey doesn't leave WWE anytime soon ☹️

The report also states that Rousey has informed the company about her final date, and this could potentially be the reason why Shayna Baszler was turned heel out of nowhere for a feud against her real-life best friend ahead of The Hottest Party of Summer.

Ronda Rousey could possibly face her long-time best friend at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler picked up their alliance from last year before Rousey went on a hiatus. The Baddest Woman on the Planet teamed up with The Queen of Spades to dominate the women's tag team division in WWE.

The two became a very successful tag team act and scored a major victory at WrestleMania 39 when they faced three other teams in a WrestleMania Showcase match. Unfortunately, both got injured and took some time off from weekly programming.

In May 2023, they returned and won the Women's Tag Team Championships. Later, they unified the titles with the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, their run ended at Money in the Bank 2023 when Baszler turned on Rousey and left her to lose against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Shayna Baszler brutally took out her own partner and turned on Ronda Rousey. It looks like the company is planning for a massive feud between the two stars over the summer, and a match at SummerSlam is highly likely.

What are your thoughts on Money in the Bank 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes