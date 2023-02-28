Create

Fans go wild as WWE confirms first meeting between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Road to WrestleMania

By Shruti Sadbhav
Modified Feb 28, 2023 17:39 IST
Cody Rhodes will meet Roman Reigns for the first time this week on SmackDown
Cody Rhodes will meet Roman Reigns for the first time this week on SmackDown

WWE has confirmed that Cody Rhodes will be on this week's SmackDown, where he will finally meet Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble in January and decided to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. He consistently rallied behind Sami Zayn during the latter's title feud with Roman Reigns before Elimination Chamber 2023.

Cody Rhodes competed in a singles match on this week's RAW when he faced Chad Gable. The two superstars delivered an excellent contest with several impressive spots. In the end, Rhodes emerged victorious.

He then picked up a microphone and sent a message to Roman Reigns, confirming his appearance on SmackDown later this week.

"I think we are 33 days away from WrestleMania. I am yet to stand in the same ring as my opponent, our Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. But he is on SmackDown this Friday, and I am ecstatic that Roman Reigns is on SmackDown this Friday because I will be there too," said Cody Rhodes.
What say you, @HeymanHustle?Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns AND @CodyRhodes will be in the same building this Friday on #SmackDown! https://t.co/KIT10jYwh5

The announcement immediately took Twitter by storm as fans began to revel in the prospect of the first meeting between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Both superstars are incredibly over with the crowd, and fans can't wait to see them cross paths on SmackDown.

Here's how fans reacted to Cody Rhodes potentially confronting Roman Reigns on the blue brand this week:

@WWE @HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @CodyRhodes Get your popcorn ready this going be blockbuster 🍿🔥 https://t.co/aVIroJCtGg
@WWE @HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @CodyRhodes https://t.co/KEwMSfRMNC
@WWE @HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @CodyRhodes https://t.co/uJPeAMuwxB
@WWE @HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @CodyRhodes https://t.co/4gliTeQDMW
@WWE @HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @CodyRhodes Incoming generational promo battle https://t.co/mgO78Ms4BL
@WWE @HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @CodyRhodes The real long term story will unfold this Friday at SmackDown. https://t.co/eqVz2hl3El
@WrestleOps https://t.co/x86hXDxlGp
@WrestleOps https://t.co/UgISFcrqw8
@WWE @CodyRhodes @WWERomanReigns IT'S TIME FOR CINEMA https://t.co/ZMKN8JEktV
@WWE @CodyRhodes @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/3J6CVVJxgK

Cody Rhodes hilariously trolls WWE Superstar on RAW

Cody Rhodes delivered an intense match against Chad Gable on RAW but took a brief moment to have fun. At one point in the bout, Rhodes approached Otis, who was distracted at ringside while looking for Maxxine Dupri.

The Maximum Male Models' Talent Manager has taken a special interest in Otis, and the latter is smitten with the new arrival on WWE RAW.

this moment what so funny🤣🤣 with Otis and Cody And plus Cody win🔥 @WWEGable @otiswwe @CodyRhodes #WWERaw https://t.co/811SWYVs3r

Rhodes spotted the Alpha Academy pupil desperately looking for Maxxine and decided to join him in the search. Otis carelessly talked about how beautiful Maxxine was before he realized it was The American Nightmare who had his arm wrapped around him.

Otis then tried to attack Cody Rhodes, but the latter cleverly drove him over the barricade. The brief interaction between Otis and Rhodes accounted for an entertaining spot that subtly tied two different storylines on the show.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...