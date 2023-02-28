Fans go wild as WWE confirms first meeting between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Road to WrestleMania

WWE has confirmed that Cody Rhodes will be on this week's SmackDown, where he will finally meet Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble in January and decided to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. He consistently rallied behind Sami Zayn during the latter's title feud with Roman Reigns before Elimination Chamber 2023.

Cody Rhodes competed in a singles match on this week's RAW when he faced Chad Gable. The two superstars delivered an excellent contest with several impressive spots. In the end, Rhodes emerged victorious.

He then picked up a microphone and sent a message to Roman Reigns, confirming his appearance on SmackDown later this week.

"I think we are 33 days away from WrestleMania. I am yet to stand in the same ring as my opponent, our Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. But he is on SmackDown this Friday, and I am ecstatic that Roman Reigns is on SmackDown this Friday because I will be there too," said Cody Rhodes.

The announcement immediately took Twitter by storm as fans began to revel in the prospect of the first meeting between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Both superstars are incredibly over with the crowd, and fans can't wait to see them cross paths on SmackDown.

Here's how fans reacted to Cody Rhodes potentially confronting Roman Reigns on the blue brand this week:

Cody Rhodes hilariously trolls WWE Superstar on RAW

Cody Rhodes delivered an intense match against Chad Gable on RAW but took a brief moment to have fun. At one point in the bout, Rhodes approached Otis, who was distracted at ringside while looking for Maxxine Dupri.

The Maximum Male Models' Talent Manager has taken a special interest in Otis, and the latter is smitten with the new arrival on WWE RAW.

NXT_AEW_WWEFANPAGE @fanspage_wwe



And plus Cody win



@WWEGable @otiswwe



@CodyRhodes



#WWERaw this moment what so funny🤣🤣 with Otis and CodyAnd plus Cody win this moment what so funny🤣🤣 with Otis and Cody And plus Cody win🔥 @WWEGable @otiswwe @CodyRhodes #WWERaw https://t.co/811SWYVs3r

Rhodes spotted the Alpha Academy pupil desperately looking for Maxxine and decided to join him in the search. Otis carelessly talked about how beautiful Maxxine was before he realized it was The American Nightmare who had his arm wrapped around him.

Otis then tried to attack Cody Rhodes, but the latter cleverly drove him over the barricade. The brief interaction between Otis and Rhodes accounted for an entertaining spot that subtly tied two different storylines on the show.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes