WWE Superstar Bayley's recent photo on Twitter has left fans confused and clamoring for answers.

The Role Model is set to compete in a huge Six-Woman Tag Team match at WrestleMania 39. She will team up with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, with the trio taking on Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus.

Mere days before the event, Bayley shared a sad tweet, leaving her fans confused. She shared a backstage photo from WrestleMania 35 in which she can be seen holding the WWE Women's Tag Team title belt with a dejected look on her face. She wrote "I’m sorry" in the caption of the tweet as well.

Her tweet received several responses from worried fans who weren't sure what she was trying to convey with her tweet.

Is Bayley upset over the state of the Women's Tag Team titles?

Some fans in the replies speculated that The Role Model isn't happy over the state of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. For a long time now, fans have been unhappy with how the Women's Tag Team Championships have been handled on weekly TV.

The current Women's Tag Team Champions are Becky Lynch and Lita, who won the belts by defeating Damage CTRL on the 27 February episode of RAW.

As per a recent report, Lita and Lynch might pull double duty at 'Mania and face Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a Women's Tag Team title match at The Show of Shows.

Fans are aware that Bayley and Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) were the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions. The Boss 'n' Hug Connection won the belts inside the Elimination Chamber at the namesake event in February 2019.

They had a brief run with the belts before losing them to The IIconics in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match at WrestleMania 35.

