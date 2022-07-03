"7 years of blood, sweat, and tears" - Fans are overjoyed on Twitter following Liv Morgan's Money in the Bank win

Liv Morgan became Ms. Money in the Bank on the latest edition of the premium live event emanating from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Morgan overcame the odds to topple Becky Lynch off the ladder in the final moments of the match to secure victory.

It goes without saying that fans are overjoyed about Morgan's big victory. Many felt that she should have won it last year, but Nikki A.S.H. eventually ended up winning the match and cashing in a night later.

So how did fans react on Twitter regarding Morgan's win? Here is the lopsided response in favor of Morgan:

LIV2Riott @RiottSquad4Life



@YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB #LIVInTheBank #IBelieveInLIV No words needed, just take it in LIVSquad, my happiest day as a wrestling fan. 🥹 No words needed, just take it in LIVSquad, my happiest day as a wrestling fan. 🥹@YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB #LIVInTheBank #IBelieveInLIV https://t.co/yxydfGSlAH

mikey 🐝 @thehorrorsquare #moneyinthebank #WWE #MITB @YaOnlyLivvOnce has worked so damn hard since she signed. she is actually the superstar that got me back into wrestling. I am so damn happy for her. Well earned and deserved @YaOnlyLivvOnce has worked so damn hard since she signed. she is actually the superstar that got me back into wrestling. I am so damn happy for her. Well earned and deserved ❤️❤️ #moneyinthebank #WWE #MITB https://t.co/esO6k0XFhI

InfraDalek2.0 @InfraDalek2

Meanwhile Becky Lynch can lose her mind and continue to feud forever with Asuka! 🤣🤣🤣🤣



#LivMorgan #MoneyInTheBank #BeckyLynch #Asuka Congratulations to @YaOnlyLivvOnce for winning the #MITB briefcase! You are now part of an elite group! No pun intended!Meanwhile Becky Lynch can lose her mind and continue to feud forever with Asuka! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Congratulations to @YaOnlyLivvOnce for winning the #MITB briefcase! You are now part of an elite group! No pun intended!Meanwhile Becky Lynch can lose her mind and continue to feud forever with Asuka! 🤣🤣🤣🤣#LivMorgan #MoneyInTheBank #BeckyLynch #Asuka https://t.co/dB2obEfjnc

BeyondThe3Count @BeyondThe3Count 🤑🪜 @YaOnlyLivvOnce finally did it, she is Ms. Money In The Bank. This is the biggest win of her career🤑🪜 #MITB .@YaOnlyLivvOnce finally did it, she is Ms. Money In The Bank. This is the biggest win of her career💵🤑🪜#MITB https://t.co/8ZnRbeYkOT

Nick 🏳️‍🌈 @codeofsi1ence #MITB #WWE I howled...like literally howled at my TV and busted into tears. I am so freaking happy. They did something right, for once. I can't believe it...congrats to @YaOnlyLivvOnce I howled...like literally howled at my TV and busted into tears. I am so freaking happy. They did something right, for once. I can't believe it...congrats to @YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB #WWE

Anthony (-_•) @TonyyChyck #MITB From this Moment in NXT I was a Fan and now I saw you climb up the Ladder and took this Briefcase. What a ride and the way is not over. Go and get the title. @YaOnlyLivvOnce From this Moment in NXT I was a Fan and now I saw you climb up the Ladder and took this Briefcase. What a ride and the way is not over. Go and get the title. @YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB https://t.co/wQD2dOhcC9

Josué @ItsJosuePacheco #MITB This is her moment and I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more than her! WATCH HER!!!!!! Congratulations @YaOnlyLivvOnce This is her moment and I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more than her! WATCH HER!!!!!! Congratulations @YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB https://t.co/lAhRCEgal2

So far, Carmella is the only Women's Money in the Bank winner who has waited longer than a day to cash in. Fellow winners Alexa Bliss and Bayley both cashed in on the same night of winning it. The winner of the 2020 MITB match, Asuka, became RAW Women's Champion one night later, after Becky Lynch relinquished her title.

Nikki A.S.H. also cashed in her briefcase within a night on RAW to dethrone Charlotte Flair. Hopefully, WWE will go the route of waiting for Morgan to get the right time and place.

It remains to be seen which title Liv Morgan will vie for as Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey will be looking to upset the newly-crowned Miss Money in the Bank.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far