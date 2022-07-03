"7 years of blood, sweat, and tears" - Fans are overjoyed on Twitter following Liv Morgan's Money in the Bank win

Liv Morgan became Ms. Money in the Bank on the latest edition of the premium live event emanating from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Morgan overcame the odds to topple Becky Lynch off the ladder in the final moments of the match to secure victory.
It goes without saying that fans are overjoyed about Morgan's big victory. Many felt that she should have won it last year, but Nikki A.S.H. eventually ended up winning the match and cashing in a night later.
So how did fans react on Twitter regarding Morgan's win? Here is the lopsided response in favor of Morgan:
So far, Carmella is the only Women's Money in the Bank winner who has waited longer than a day to cash in. Fellow winners Alexa Bliss and Bayley both cashed in on the same night of winning it. The winner of the 2020 MITB match, Asuka, became RAW Women's Champion one night later, after Becky Lynch relinquished her title.
Nikki A.S.H. also cashed in her briefcase within a night on RAW to dethrone Charlotte Flair. Hopefully, WWE will go the route of waiting for Morgan to get the right time and place.
It remains to be seen which title Liv Morgan will vie for as Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey will be looking to upset the newly-crowned Miss Money in the Bank.
