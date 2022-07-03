Create
Notifications

"7 years of blood, sweat, and tears" - Fans are overjoyed on Twitter following Liv Morgan's Money in the Bank win

Liv Morgan is Ms. Money in the Bank
Liv Morgan is Ms. Money in the Bank
Rohit Nath
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 03, 2022 07:02 AM IST

Liv Morgan became Ms. Money in the Bank on the latest edition of the premium live event emanating from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Morgan overcame the odds to topple Becky Lynch off the ladder in the final moments of the match to secure victory.

It goes without saying that fans are overjoyed about Morgan's big victory. Many felt that she should have won it last year, but Nikki A.S.H. eventually ended up winning the match and cashing in a night later.

So how did fans react on Twitter regarding Morgan's win? Here is the lopsided response in favor of Morgan:

7 years of blood, sweat and tears. You never stopped believing in yourself and we all continued to stick beside you and support you. Enjoy this momentous win, you deserved it @YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB #LIVMORGAN https://t.co/nfCHlEjuxc
No words needed, just take it in LIVSquad, my happiest day as a wrestling fan. 🥹@YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB #LIVInTheBank #IBelieveInLIV https://t.co/yxydfGSlAH
@conman167 Liv was a dark horse and it was actually a brilliant decision by WWE @WWE #MITB @YaOnlyLivvOnce
Congrats @YaOnlyLivvOnce! I'm so happy and excited for you! 😱 #mitb https://t.co/S3yVOo1zBU
The best woman to ever hold the contract. @YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB https://t.co/VoGlyBTaXS
Liv is Money 🥰🙏 ! #mitb Well deserved 👑@YaOnlyLivvOnce ⭐❤️ https://t.co/4ndYTDSNsg
@YaOnlyLivvOnce has worked so damn hard since she signed. she is actually the superstar that got me back into wrestling. I am so damn happy for her. Well earned and deserved ❤️❤️ #moneyinthebank #WWE #MITB https://t.co/esO6k0XFhI
Congratulations to @YaOnlyLivvOnce for winning the #MITB briefcase! You are now part of an elite group! No pun intended!Meanwhile Becky Lynch can lose her mind and continue to feud forever with Asuka! 🤣🤣🤣🤣#LivMorgan #MoneyInTheBank #BeckyLynch #Asuka https://t.co/dB2obEfjnc
Finally… Finally… FINALLY the WWE has realized that the Millions and MILLIONS of Liv Morgan fans have been right all along. Congratulations to Miss Money In The Bank, next stop, Champion Station! #LITB #MITB @YaOnlyLivvOnce #WatchHer twitter.com/wwe/status/154…
.@YaOnlyLivvOnce finally did it, she is Ms. Money In The Bank. This is the biggest win of her career💵🤑🪜#MITB https://t.co/8ZnRbeYkOT
I howled...like literally howled at my TV and busted into tears. I am so freaking happy. They did something right, for once. I can't believe it...congrats to @YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB #WWE
Omg I’m so happy and proud of @YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB Winner! She deserves this so much! I’m literally hyperventilating with so much happiness! https://t.co/mxP9vfJpij
The emotion tells the entire story.You deserve this, @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🤍#MITB https://t.co/4tlVhPLNlv
@YaOnlyLivvOnce Finally won the big one! I’m so happy for her! I love you Liv🫶🏽💗🙏🏽🤞🏽 #MITB #MsMoneyInTheBank
From this Moment in NXT I was a Fan and now I saw you climb up the Ladder and took this Briefcase. What a ride and the way is not over. Go and get the title. @YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB https://t.co/wQD2dOhcC9
This is her moment and I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more than her! WATCH HER!!!!!! Congratulations @YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB https://t.co/lAhRCEgal2

So far, Carmella is the only Women's Money in the Bank winner who has waited longer than a day to cash in. Fellow winners Alexa Bliss and Bayley both cashed in on the same night of winning it. The winner of the 2020 MITB match, Asuka, became RAW Women's Champion one night later, after Becky Lynch relinquished her title.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nikki A.S.H. also cashed in her briefcase within a night on RAW to dethrone Charlotte Flair. Hopefully, WWE will go the route of waiting for Morgan to get the right time and place.

It remains to be seen which title Liv Morgan will vie for as Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey will be looking to upset the newly-crowned Miss Money in the Bank.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...