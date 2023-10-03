Fans pick who should be Jade Cargill’s “first victim” in WWE

The WWE Universe has been on a roller-coaster ride since Jade Cargill's arrival in the Stamford-based promotion. The fans are really hyped and excited about watching the immense athleticism of Cargill in the ring. The fans even chose who they wanted to see face Jade Cargill in her debut bout.

Jade Cargill was one of the most impressive female wrestlers in AEW. She had an impressive physique, and she was dominant and super athletic in the ring. In other words, she was the complete package.

Her size and strength helped her have a death clutch of the Women's division in AEW. She was the company's first-ever TBS Champion and held the title for over 500 days in an impressive 60-match undefeated streak that was ended when she lost to Kris Statlander.

Following that loss, Cargill went on a short break before returning to challenge Kris Statlander in a rematch for the title, which she lost again. After this defeat, it was revealed that Cargill's contract was up, and she had officially left the company.

Rumors then started circulating online that Cargill was headed to WWE, which was later confirmed by the Stamford-based promotion. Cargill had even showed up at the Performance Center to start her training. Now that the news of her impending WWE debut has been broken, fans have been speculating about the possible dream matches that could take place.

Cargill recently took to social media to ask fans who should be her first victim.

"So, fans…who should be my first victim? #WWERaw"

Check out Jade Cargill's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

However, the fans seemed to have a field day with her question as they suggested various opponents for Cargill.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan jokingly suggested Dominik Mysterio as an opponent for Jade.

Expand Tweet

Another fan asked Jade to save Dom from Rhea Ripley.

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill wants to inspire the next generation

It is no surprise that Cargill is a dominant force in the ring. But her goal is not just to dominate the wrestling world, as she has bigger aspirations in mind. During a recent interview on the Wrestling Ringer Show, Cargill revealed that she wants to inspire the next generation of stars.

“I am here to create foot-steps for the next generation, I want to see little black boys, little black girls, kids in general look up to me and to know there’s no ceilings. I wear the shatter glass because I’m here to break the glass ceilings. I don’t want there to be no boundaries. I want us to go out there. I want us to excel. I don’t want anybody to think this isn’t for us. I want them to see ‘Hey she did it, I can do it and I can do it better’ and I am totally okay with that," Cargill said. [H/T WrestleOps]

Expand Tweet

It looks like Jade Cargill's WWE career is already on the right track with the amount of hype she is receiving on television every week.

Who do you think should be Jade Cargill's first opponent? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.