Fans react as AJ Styles, once a big supporter of Vince McMahon, publicly takes massive shot at ex-WWE CEO

WWE fans have come out in support of AJ Styles following his latest post on X in which he bashed Vince McMahon. The Phenomenal One took a shot at the former WWE Chairman while standing up for Road Dogg.

Road Dogg, aka Brian James, has been appointed Co-Lead Writer for the SmackDown brand. This news did not sit well with most of the fans as James has a history of poor booking decisions, particularly his work in 2018 that almost prevented the rise of Becky Lynch.

In a massive surprise, former WWE Champion AJ Styles put up a tweet defending Road Dogg. The Phenomenal One also took a jibe at Vince McMahon in the process and hinted Vince was heavily modifying James' ideas.

"Before judging this guy from his past performance as the head writer. Just know that there was a man who picked it apart to the point that it was no longer his ideas anymore. 🤔"

The post received tons of reactions from WWE fans, and most praised Styles for his comment in defense of Road Dogg.

Check out some of the responses below:

Fans react to AJ Styles bashing Vince McMahon (via X)

What did AJ Styles say about Vince McMahon back in the day?

AJ Styles made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble event, competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match that night. Over the next few years, he went on to become one of WWE's biggest stars. Back in 2022, Styles had to say the following about working under McMahon, while speaking with WrestlingInc:

“I love it. So many things I had heard about him in the past, and then I go and meet this man, and we get along great. It’s one of those things if you go up to him and you’re honest, and you’re professional, you have no problems.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Only time will tell how Road Dogg fares this time around on the blue brand. Fans would love to see him do well as the Co-Lead Writer on SmackDown.

