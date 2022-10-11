 "Triple H is unbelievable" - WWE Universe is happy to see AJ Styles reunite with former champions; popular stable returns

The WWE Universe was happy as AJ Styles reunited with the former champions to recreate a popular stable on WWE RAW.

In 2022, AJ Styles had his hands full as he has been feuding with different versions of The Judgment Day. Earlier this year, Styles feuded with Edge, who created the stable. In recent weeks, he feuded with Finn Balor, who took over the stable and added Dominik Mysterio.

With the new regime, Styles was trying to find his place on the red brand when he was offered a spot on The Judgment Day by Finn Balor. However, Styles wanted to work alone and rejected the offer, which led to the stable beating down The Phenomenal One.

Last Saturday, Balor and The Judgment Day eliminated Edge and Beth Phoenix at WWE Extreme Rules. The Prince defeated The Rated R Superstar in an 'I Quit' match when they threatened to hit Phoenix with a con-chair-to. The stable's heinous actions put Phoenix on the shelf and Edge has not been seen since the event.

Last night, the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson came out and reunited with AJ Styles to reform The O.C. The stable took out The Judgment Day as fans rejoiced. Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to their return:

Fans are excited to see what the future holds for both the stables on the red brand.

The Good Brothers were last seen in WWE with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36

The O.C. was once a villainous group in the company that held the RAW Tag Team Championship and United States Championship at the same time. In 2020, AJ Styles began calling out The Undertaker for a match.

In February, The Phenomenal One attended the Super Showdown where he took part in a gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy. The returning Undertaker entered the match and defeated Styles with a chokeslam.

The surprise attack by The Deadman enraged Styles as he challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 36. However, the two faced each other in a Boneyard match, which turned out to be The Undertaker's last match as an in-ring performer.

The Good Brothers tried their best to assist Styles in defeating The Undertaker. However, Taker took out the stable and buried The Phenomenal One alive to end the show. After the event, the Good Brothers were released by the company.

Do you think The O.C. can end Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section.

