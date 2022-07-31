"Vince leaves the kids home alone for one week" – Fans react to Brock Lesnar destroying the ring at SummerSlam

The WWE Universe was in for a treat as Brock Lesnar destroyed the ring with his tractor during the main event of SummerSlam 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Beast faced longtime rival Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing Match. His entrance was unique as he drove a tractor to the ring. Lesnar and Reigns went to war, using everything in sight to attack each other.

As the bout continued, Lesnar used the tractor to boost the ring on its side, causing Reigns to tumble out and fall. Following this, the WWE Universe went wild on social media.

batman1939 @1939batman @WWE Vince leaves the kids home alone for one week. @WWE Vince leaves the kids home alone for one week.

kristen rice @ricekrisp17

Triple H: We'll let you use a tractor at Summer Slam

Brock : Say less @WWE Brock: Man since Vince is leaving I'm out tooTriple H: We'll let you use a tractor at Summer SlamBrock : Say less @WWE Brock: Man since Vince is leaving I'm out too Triple H: We'll let you use a tractor at Summer Slam Brock : Say less

🐐💙 @goatkubiak @WWE AEW would never do something as cool as this @WWE AEW would never do something as cool as this

The Rock Slays #EndTitleUnificationASAP @sonofabot316

WENT UP THE RING

TO FETH A PAIL OF REST

BROCK TURN THE RING UPSIDE DOWN

WITH A DAMN TRACTOR IN TOWN

AND TRIBAL CHEIF CAME TUMBLING AFTER @WWE THE TRIBAL CHIEFWENT UP THE RINGTO FETH A PAIL OF RESTBROCK TURN THE RING UPSIDE DOWNWITH A DAMN TRACTOR IN TOWNAND TRIBAL CHEIF CAME TUMBLING AFTER @WWE THE TRIBAL CHIEF WENT UP THE RINGTO FETH A PAIL OF RESTBROCK TURN THE RING UPSIDE DOWNWITH A DAMN TRACTOR IN TOWNAND TRIBAL CHEIF CAME TUMBLING AFTER

Many fans also praised Triple H for taking over creative and booking a refreshing encounter between the two behemoths.

kris @6ixKris @WWE triple h got that dawg in him @WWE triple h got that dawg in him

Juan Rose @Ender1787 @WWE WWE under HHH is gonna be wild. Future looks bright @WWE WWE under HHH is gonna be wild. Future looks bright

Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam

The SummerSlam main event was chaotic. When the ring went out of commission, the action moved outside. Lesnar wanted to plant Roman on the announce desk when The Usos intervened. As The Beast took out The Usos, Paul Heyman came to the aid of his Tribal Chief.

However, Lesnar put his former advocate through the announce table with an F5. Theory rushed out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. However, Lesnar dropped him with an F5.

Lesnar refused to lay down despite several shots to the head with the titles. Finally, The Bloodline decided to bury The Beast under the rubble. Reigns stood atop his opponent as the referee counted to 10, handing him a monumental win.

