"Vince leaves the kids home alone for one week" – Fans react to Brock Lesnar destroying the ring at SummerSlam

The WWE Universe was in for a treat as Brock Lesnar destroyed the ring with his tractor during the main event of SummerSlam 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Beast faced longtime rival Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing Match. His entrance was unique as he drove a tractor to the ring. Lesnar and Reigns went to war, using everything in sight to attack each other.
As the bout continued, Lesnar used the tractor to boost the ring on its side, causing Reigns to tumble out and fall. Following this, the WWE Universe went wild on social media.
Many fans also praised Triple H for taking over creative and booking a refreshing encounter between the two behemoths.
Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam
The SummerSlam main event was chaotic. When the ring went out of commission, the action moved outside. Lesnar wanted to plant Roman on the announce desk when The Usos intervened. As The Beast took out The Usos, Paul Heyman came to the aid of his Tribal Chief.
However, Lesnar put his former advocate through the announce table with an F5. Theory rushed out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. However, Lesnar dropped him with an F5.
Lesnar refused to lay down despite several shots to the head with the titles. Finally, The Bloodline decided to bury The Beast under the rubble. Reigns stood atop his opponent as the referee counted to 10, handing him a monumental win.
