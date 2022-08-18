Fans reacts to impressive WWE RAW ratings despite going up against Better Call Saul season finale

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW pulled in an impressive average viewership of 1.98 million over its three-hour broadcast on the USA Network, beating the series finale of hit TV series Better Call Saul (BCS) on AMC. It went head-to-head with the second hour of WWE's flagship show.

Being a spinoff of the highly acclaimed show Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul's final episode brought an end to the Breaking Bad universe. The final episode, called "Saul Gone," brought in an average viewership of 1.797 million over its 96-minute runtime. Although an impressive number in itself, this rating is less than all three-hours of RAW, with the second hour of the show pulling in a staggering 2 million + viewers.

When it comes to the key-demographic of 18-49 year olds, WWE's Monday Night program clocked in at 0.53, which is better than Saul Goodman's last outing with 0.47.

Fans of WWE and BCS reacted to the news on Twitter, reacting to WWE outperforming the highly-awarded show an impressive feat.

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc WWE Raw Viewership Maintains For 8/15 Episode wrestlinginc.com/967579/wwe-raw… WWE Raw Viewership Maintains For 8/15 Episode wrestlinginc.com/967579/wwe-raw… Really strong number. That second hour did over 2M viewers with a 0.57. RAW is on a roll right now. It even beat the Better Call Saul finale (which was fantastic BTW) twitter.com/WrestlingInc/s… Really strong number. That second hour did over 2M viewers with a 0.57. RAW is on a roll right now. It even beat the Better Call Saul finale (which was fantastic BTW) twitter.com/WrestlingInc/s…

Offended Podcast @OffendedPod #BetterCallSaul All three hours of WWE RAW beat out the series finale of Better Call Saul. That’s actually insane. #WWERAW All three hours of WWE RAW beat out the series finale of Better Call Saul. That’s actually insane. #WWERAW #BetterCallSaul https://t.co/RraDZkJl65

paz @ForeverChiIdish @davemeltzerWON “Raw did 1.98 million/0.53. Beat last episode of Better Call Saul head-to-head for first. Another great number.” @davemeltzerWON “Raw did 1.98 million/0.53. Beat last episode of Better Call Saul head-to-head for first. Another great number.” https://t.co/ZwLUwsJdaZ

Meanwhile, some fans shared how they juggled watching the two shows on the same night -

Luis Alberto Flores @LuisAFlores85 @davemeltzerWON @SeanRossSapp Better Call Saul is one of the greatest tv shows of all time. It's ratings are criminally low. That being said I DVR'd both Raw and BCS last night. @davemeltzerWON @SeanRossSapp Better Call Saul is one of the greatest tv shows of all time. It's ratings are criminally low. That being said I DVR'd both Raw and BCS last night.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



When Better Call Saul comes on; I'll be pausing RAW for an hour.



#WWERAW For the record...When Better Call Saul comes on; I'll be pausing RAW for an hour. For the record... When Better Call Saul comes on; I'll be pausing RAW for an hour.#WWERAW

Others on Twitter claimed that they would be changing the channel when Better Call Saul comes around, which was during the second-hour of the red brand. Nonetheless, it drew in the most viewers at 2.066 million.

RAW maintains its impressive viewership under Triple H

With this week's Monday Night RAW bringing in nearly 2 million viewers, the show continues to have impressive viewership and ratings since Vince McMahon's retirement.

The longest-running episodic weekly show in US history has not clocked in sub-1.9 million viewers. While the show has seen a slight dip from the soaring heights of 2.23 million people tuning-in on August 1, the first episode of the red brand after Triple H became the Head of Creative, it has, however, maintained 1.9 million+ viewers for the past four weeks.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston More than plain viewership, this tells the story of TV rights value, which is largely driven by a program's performance relative to television generally.



Although this overemphasizes closeness between Dynamite and Raw. Weekly rank as the value would be even better... More than plain viewership, this tells the story of TV rights value, which is largely driven by a program's performance relative to television generally.Although this overemphasizes closeness between Dynamite and Raw. Weekly rank as the value would be even better... https://t.co/dmmGHJhsbs

This, while going head-to-head against the final run of an acclaimed and beloved TV show like Better Call Saul weekly, is nothing but astounding. Furthermore, this week's episode did even better than last week, seeing a slight increase from last week's 1.957 to 1.980 this Monday.

Now that the Breaking Bad spinoff has come to an end, it wouldn't be a surprise to see RAW's viewship break the 2 million mark on a weekly basis

