Fans reacts to impressive WWE RAW ratings despite going up against Better Call Saul season finale

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW pulled in an impressive average viewership of 1.98 million over its three-hour broadcast on the USA Network, beating the series finale of hit TV series Better Call Saul (BCS) on AMC. It went head-to-head with the second hour of WWE's flagship show.
Being a spinoff of the highly acclaimed show Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul's final episode brought an end to the Breaking Bad universe. The final episode, called "Saul Gone," brought in an average viewership of 1.797 million over its 96-minute runtime. Although an impressive number in itself, this rating is less than all three-hours of RAW, with the second hour of the show pulling in a staggering 2 million + viewers.
When it comes to the key-demographic of 18-49 year olds, WWE's Monday Night program clocked in at 0.53, which is better than Saul Goodman's last outing with 0.47.
Fans of WWE and BCS reacted to the news on Twitter, reacting to WWE outperforming the highly-awarded show an impressive feat.
Meanwhile, some fans shared how they juggled watching the two shows on the same night -
Others on Twitter claimed that they would be changing the channel when Better Call Saul comes around, which was during the second-hour of the red brand. Nonetheless, it drew in the most viewers at 2.066 million.
RAW maintains its impressive viewership under Triple H
With this week's Monday Night RAW bringing in nearly 2 million viewers, the show continues to have impressive viewership and ratings since Vince McMahon's retirement.
The longest-running episodic weekly show in US history has not clocked in sub-1.9 million viewers. While the show has seen a slight dip from the soaring heights of 2.23 million people tuning-in on August 1, the first episode of the red brand after Triple H became the Head of Creative, it has, however, maintained 1.9 million+ viewers for the past four weeks.
This, while going head-to-head against the final run of an acclaimed and beloved TV show like Better Call Saul weekly, is nothing but astounding. Furthermore, this week's episode did even better than last week, seeing a slight increase from last week's 1.957 to 1.980 this Monday.
Now that the Breaking Bad spinoff has come to an end, it wouldn't be a surprise to see RAW's viewship break the 2 million mark on a weekly basis
