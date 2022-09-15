Create

"I can't wait" - Fans are excited to see Kevin Owens reunite a popular independent tag team in WWE

Kevin Owens is a former WWE Universal Champion!
Modified Sep 15, 2022 02:21 AM IST

Fans are excited to see Kevin Owens reunite with Johnny Gargano as Panda Express in WWE.

Before becoming The Prizefighter and The Rebel Heart, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano were a tag team on the independent circuit known as Panda Express. The duo were a team in Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) and wrestled several independent veterans before moving to WWE.

However, Owens and Gargano reunited on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump. The two spoke about their glory days as a tag team, teasing a revival of the team on the main roster. Currently, both are feuding with Austin Theory on the red brand. Here's how the fans reacted to Panda Express in WWE:

Fans were thoroughly excited during the live stream to watch the two superstars step foot inside the WWE ring as a tag team.

Kevin Owens and Austin Theory set to clash on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens has won several major championships throughout his time in WWE. Recently, Owens' character decided to return to his roots from the black and gold brand as he announced he would be aiming for WWE gold in the coming months.

Austin Theory has been trying to find his way to the top ever since Vince McMahon stepped down as the CEO of the company. Since then, Theory has tried to cash in his MITB contract on Roman Reigns twice, but failed on both occasions. He recently began feuding with the returning Johnny Gargano.

Last Monday, Theory was confronted by Kevin Owens after attacking Gargano with his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Prizefighter ripped Theory on the microphone in a passionate promo. In the end, the two began brawling, which resulted in Theory receiving a busted nose.

The two superstars are set to collide once more on an upcoming episode of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if Theory can prove the Prizefighter wrong and get a victory over the former Universal Champion.

Do you think Austin Theory can successfully cash in his contract? Sound off in the comments section below.

