Fans react as massive star announces return on X; he last wrestled Roman Reigns three years ago

WWE fans have reacted to a top name's recent post announcing his return on X. The star, Hall of Famer Goldberg, hasn't competed in a match since his defeat to Roman Reigns three years ago.

Goldberg will wrestle in his final match this year. While many fans are excited to see him perform in the ring one last time, others aren't too sure about seeing him back.

In a new post on X, Goldberg announced that he's back, and the message received a ton of responses from fans. Check out the reactions below:

Fans react to Goldberg's post (via X)

Goldberg talks about his match against Roman Reigns

It's been three years since Goldberg's last match, which was against Roman Reigns. The OTC retained the Universal title against the WWE Hall of Famer at Elimination Chamber 2022. A year later, Goldberg appeared on the Chicago Sports Podcast and revealed why he agreed to wrestle Reigns:

“My last match, I had COVID three weeks before I agreed to do that match,” Goldberg explained. “The only reason I agreed to do that match was because they agreed to give me another one. So the answer… early in [my] career, I always tried to give everybody my best. Except towards the end it was tough to get into it because it’s like, ‘OK, you’re wrestling Roman… and it’s COVID and there’s no one in the stands. Oh no, you’re not wrestling him, you’re wrestling Drew in an hour…’ It was a different time and things were different towards the end of my tenure.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Goldberg is 58 years old and is in incredible shape for his age. It remains to be seen who his final opponent will be. Most importantly, it will be interesting to see if the veteran can have a good match at his age, especially after being away from in-ring action for three years.

