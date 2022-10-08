"I used to pray for times like this" - WWE Universe rejoices as Max Dupri leaves SmackDown; fan-favorite character returns

The WWE Universe was pleased to see Max Dupri return as a fan-favorite character on the premiere episode of SmackDown this week.

Earlier this year, Max Dupri (fka LA Knight) debuted on SmackDown. Fans were disappointed as they wanted to see Knight on the blue brand, but he and the stars he moved up to the blue brand with - Mace and Mansoor - were also repackaged.

Dupri created Maximum Male Models and their goal was to titillate the juices of our guilty pleasures by performing ramp walks on the show. A few weeks later, they added Maxxine Dupri, Max's younger sister, and began feuding with Hit Row and Los Lotharios.

Dupri began getting frustrated with his stablemates as they were not focused during their time on SmackDown. Fans believe that with Triple H in charge, Dupri would leave the show and LA Knight would return as a singles star.

Last night, Dupri attacked Mace and Mansoor with a steel chair before officially announcing the return of LA Knight. The WWE Universe was happy with the news as they reminisced about Knight's promo work from his days in the Black and Gold brand.

Fans are excited to see what happens next on the blue brand.

LA Knight will make his in-ring debut against Mansoor on next week's SmackDown

In 2021, LA Knight re-signed with the company (he was originally Ricker at WWE in 2013-14) and joined NXT. He became the Million Dollar Champion and feuded with Cameron Grimes.

When Knight arrived on the main roster, he was repackaged as Max Dupri and created the Maximum Male Models on SmackDown.

After weeks of teasing, the new management allowed him to revert to his NXT character. Knight is set to make his in-ring debut on the blue brand when he goes one-on-one with his former stablemate Mansoor.

