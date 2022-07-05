"Just looks like a creepy doll"- Fans react to top WWE Star's picture with Vince McMahon going viral

The WWE Universe has taken to social media to share their thoughts on Theory's viral selfie with Vince McMahon.

The former NXT Superstar has shared a close relationship with Mr. McMahon on-screen and is presented as the former CEO's protege. After winning the United States Championship earlier this year, Theory shared a photo with his on-screen mentor, which was met with hilarious reactions from the fans.

The WWE Universe recently decided that they’re not finished poking fun at the selfie. When Twitter user @snowboiiii compared Theory to an illustration by famed horror manga artist Junji Ito, fans from all around the world joined in on the fun.

Embedded below is a compilation of such posts:

Twitter user @snowboiiii argued that Theory looks like an illustration by manga artist Junji Ito

Theory has been on a rapid ascent in WWE since associating with Vince McMahon

While Theory's first stint on the main roster was lackluster, the former NXT Superstar has been on a meteoric rise since returning to RAW last year.

Theory has had the pleasure of sharing screen time with Vince McMahon himself, with the former CEO reportedly seeing him as "the next John Cena." The young star also won his first title in the company in April after defeating Finn Balor to capture the United States Championship.

He was also in action at WrestleMania this year where he faced off against Pat McAfee. While Theory was unable to defeat the former NFL player, he helped Vince McMahon defeat McAfee in the fight that ensued afterward.

However, the biggest win of his young career came at the company's latest premium live event Money in the Bank. While the night started off with him losing the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley, he was added to the Money in the Bank ladder match at the last moment by Adam Pearce.

Theory went on to win the high-stakes bout. He now has the right to challenge for a top title in WWE at the time of his choosing.

Vince McMahon has made it clear through his booking decisions that he views Theory as the next big thing. It'll be interesting to see how the company books the rising star moving forward, as Roman Reigns currently holds both world championships and has been portrayed as someone who can't be conquered.

