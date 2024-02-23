Fans’ reception to Grayson Waller at Elimination Chamber Press Event leaves WWE personality confused

A WWE personality was left confused at the reception Grayson Waller received from fans in Perth, Australia, during the Elimination Chamber press conference.

Grayson Waller has been one of the hottest heels on WWE TV for quite some time now. Ever since his early days in NXT, Waller has been a heat magnet who has been able to get the fans to hate him.

Waller's brash attitude and arrogance also make him a dislikable person quite easily. However, that doesn't seem to be the case in his home country of Australia.

Tonight, WWE held a press event ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth. Waller joined Michael Cole and Corey Graves on stage to host the event. When Waller got on stage, he wasn't booed by the crowd. In fact, the crowd in Perth cheered him on.

This warm reception from the crowd seemed to confuse backstage personality Cathy Kelley, who took to social media to react to the fans' reception.

"The toilets flush in the opposite direction and @GraysonWWE doesn’t get booed? south of the equator is so backwards #EliminationChamber"

Check out Cathy Kelley's tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Waller will appear during Elimination Chamber and host the Grayson Waller Effect with his guests Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

What are your thoughts on the Elimination Chamber Press Event? Sound off in the comments section.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE