Fans think superstar released in 2020 may be returning after latest vignette in the new Triple H era of WWE

By Rohit Nath
Modified Nov 05, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Who is the next big name who is returning to WWE?
The Triple H era of WWE has seen several returns already - mainly from superstars who were already released. However, following a recent SmackDown vignette featuring The Viking Raiders, fans believe there will be another return in the Triple H era after two years.

The released star could be none other than Sarah Logan - the real-life wife of Ivar of Viking Raiders. So far, there have been a few cryptic segments paying homage to The Vikings and their traditions.

Valhalla awaits! #SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/mxnwoLoBlC

While not revealing her face, Sarah Logan has clearly appeared in these vignettes, as she did in the latest episode of SmackDown. With Ivar reposting the video from WWE, fans believe this foreshadows Sarah Logan's return.

@Ivar_WWE Valhalla AwaitsCant wait to see @SarahRowe back
That Valhalla Awaits Video Package was pretty cool. I've read somewhere that it's gonna be Sarah Logan but who knows. It would make sense because she's married to one of the Viking Raiders.
We get another Valhalla Awaits vignette with Sarah Logan (face still unseen) applies war paint to the Viking Raiders. #SmackDown
The Valhalla Sarah Logan!!!
we from this promo that Sarah Logan will come back soon with the viking riders #SmackDown
@Just_Aces @WrestlingNewsCo Sarah logan is the one being teased on the Viking scenes
The Viking Raiders including Sarah Logan are coming real soon #SmackDown
Sarah Logan to the Viking Raiders #SmackDown https://t.co/ocePIbEsLc

Sarah Logan was released in the first set of budget cuts on April 15th, 2020. She has since become a mother, and her return has been foreshadowed for a while based on all the vignettes.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H brings Sarah Logan back to accompany The Viking Raiders. There seems to be an increase in the number of groups with female members, with Zelina Vega's takeover of Legado Del Fantasma being the most recent example.

Do you want to see Sarah Logan back in WWE? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

