Fans think superstar released in 2020 may be returning after latest vignette in the new Triple H era of WWE

The Triple H era of WWE has seen several returns already - mainly from superstars who were already released. However, following a recent SmackDown vignette featuring The Viking Raiders, fans believe there will be another return in the Triple H era after two years.
The released star could be none other than Sarah Logan - the real-life wife of Ivar of Viking Raiders. So far, there have been a few cryptic segments paying homage to The Vikings and their traditions.
While not revealing her face, Sarah Logan has clearly appeared in these vignettes, as she did in the latest episode of SmackDown. With Ivar reposting the video from WWE, fans believe this foreshadows Sarah Logan's return.
Sarah Logan was released in the first set of budget cuts on April 15th, 2020. She has since become a mother, and her return has been foreshadowed for a while based on all the vignettes.
It will be interesting to see if Triple H brings Sarah Logan back to accompany The Viking Raiders. There seems to be an increase in the number of groups with female members, with Zelina Vega's takeover of Legado Del Fantasma being the most recent example.
