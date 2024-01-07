Fans unsure about Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain's new alliance following recent WWE show

Karrion Kross and Scarlett brought back Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. The new faction seems promising, but many fans are unsure about its future.

Karrion Kross has had many false starts on the main roster. He was booked dominantly on WWE NXT and was fast-tracked to the main roster following two NXT Championship wins. However, Kross has failed to make it big on the main roster even after confronting Roman Reigns and getting into a rivalry with Drew McIntyre.

Along with Scarlett, Kross brought back Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering to take down Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on SmackDown. While the segment was booked well, fans aren’t convinced that the group will make it big going forward.

Taking to Twitter, many fans pointed out the flaws in the faction. Many noted that all three men have had similar runs on the main roster, and it could lead to another failure for them.

Check out what fans had to say below:

A few fans think that the faction will become nothing more than a group of enhancement talents. They could take the fall for some bigger teams.

A couple of fans made it clear that they had zero interest in the faction.

One fan revealed that they had a negative interest in the faction.

Another WWE fan isn't a fan of Authors of Pain and Karrion Kross. Therefore, they have no interest in the new faction.

One fan had a legitimate question regarding the formation of the group. It looks like both Scarlett and Paul Ellering will be managing them.

This fan noted that the men were big heels but did not have good characters or storylines. Therefore, it was hard to see them going anywhere with the new gimmick.

AOP did not make it big on the main roster before, while Karrion Kross has had multiple false starts. That has concerned one of the fans.

The fact that many mid-card factions have failed in WWE has one fan concerned. They believe that the faction won't get over as none of the superstars involved are at the top.

Karrion Kross can become a dominant superstar if booked correctly. However, The Herald of Doomsday has lost a lot of credibility after becoming an enhancement talent on the main roster for some time.

WWE veteran sees no future for Karrion Kross in the company

Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain are looking to finally get a big push on the main roster. However, a WWE veteran believes that The Herald of Doomsday may never make it in the company.

Dutch Mantell spoke about the new stable on Smack Talk and felt the faction would fizzle out in a matter of weeks. He noted that Kross had spent enough time in WWE to get over if he had to. He had a very honest take on the former NXT Champion's future in the company.

"They may go through three or four matches, and then it's gone. I don't know what they could do with this anyway. I don't know if you could get heat on Karrion Kross if you took a gallon of gasoline, threw it on him, and then threw a match on it. I don't think you can get heat on him."

Check out the entire episode below:

The fans are on the edge of their seats and are excited to see what the future holds for the heel faction on WWE SmackDown.

Do you want to see Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain succeed together on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

