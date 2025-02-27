Fans want Logan Paul to stay away from female WWE stars after awkward backstage encounter with Rhea Ripley

The WWE Universe collectively slammed Logan Paul on X after his backstage interaction with Rhea Ripley. Fans believe the controversial YouTube star was exploiting a serious situation involving The Nightmare.

Rhea Ripley boasts an incredibly massive fan following and there's bound to be a bunch of weird ones among the millions. Recently, Ripley described one encounter where a weird fan showed up at her home unannounced and stood there for about 15 minutes, with a creepy smile on her face.

Ripley talked to Paul about the incident in a backstage video. In an awkward moment, Logan Paul plugged his T-shirt at the end of the video and fans weren't happy one bit. Many fans in the replies claimed Paul was exploiting the situation to plug his merch.

WWE legend isn't a fan of Logan Paul

It seems many within the business aren't exactly fans of Paul. One of them is WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. Last year, Nash said the following about Paul on his Kliq This podcast:

"He’s not one of the boys. Where would he learn that sh*t at? Where is he going up and down talking jargon? In the building? Everybody is in their own motorcoach. There is no interaction. There is no socialization. You don’t become one of the boys just because you’re around them. From what I heard, he’s making five million bucks for limited (dates) and all those other guys are out there making house shows, fu*k you. Fu*k you. That’s from the boys. Fu*k you. I don’t give a fu*k how many people are following you. If it said you have 24 million road scholars following you, you’re fu*king Jesus. You have a bunch of idiots." [H/T - Fightful]

Logan Paul is mere days away from competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. If he wins the match, he will headline WrestleMania for the first time in his career and compete for the top prize in the business - the Undisputed WWE Championship.

