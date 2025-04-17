Fans don't want to see Charlotte Flair on WWE TV, believes 40-year-old star

A former WWE Superstar has opened up about Charlotte Flair and how fans are reacting to her presence on TV. Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin, believes fans don't want to see The Queen on TV.

A LOT of fans weren't happy with Charlotte coming back and immediately winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. She will be facing Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania 41.

Ex-WWE star Bishop Dyer recently shared his thoughts on fans' dislike for Charlotte Flair. On Busted Open, Dyer said fans don't want to see The Queen on TV.

Check out his comment below:

"I think she has heat right now where people are like 'We just don't want you here.' And it sucks, because she's awesome at what she does, when she wants to do it that way. You think about when it was her and it was Mercedes and it was Becky and Bayley. Think about those matches, and think about the ground breaking things those four women did. And the matches where, like, the Ronda, Charlotte, and Becky match. How epic is that? And you can't tell me Charlotte and Becky weren't pulling 90% of the weight in that match? But is that the same Charlotte you see now, as the Four Horsewoman Charlotte? It's not. It's a shell of it in my opinion. That's why it's not working, because people genuinely want to see Tiffany with somebody else." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Charlotte Flair has been booed heavily by live crowds since her return

Aside from a few instances, Flair has been receiving a loud chorus of boos on WWE's weekly shows. During her verbal back-and-forth with Stratton on a recent episode of SmackDown, she seemed taken aback by the live crowd's negative reaction to her presence in the ring.

Flair and Tiffany haven't had the best of builds to their 'Mania match, but many fans are still looking forward to the match. If Tiffany manages to beat Charlotte Flair, her star power is bound to get a big boost.

