The WWE Universe seems heavily invested in the possibility of a Brock Lesnar versus Cody Rhodes program in the near future.

Cody Rhodes is going to take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. If Rhodes ends up defeating Reigns, there's a chance that fans will get to see a feud between him and Brock Lesnar in the near future.

WrestlingInc's latest tweet discussed this possibility and received a wide variety of reactions from the WWE Universe.

Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

String Sinatra Photography @SinatraShotcha @WrestlingInc Of course just to have him take the title and disappear @WrestlingInc Of course just to have him take the title and disappear

Mary Al-Kethairi @marysueal5 @WrestlingInc Yes I can't imagine WWE won't have Cody vs Brock at some point when he is expected to win those titles. I like that idea. @WrestlingInc Yes I can't imagine WWE won't have Cody vs Brock at some point when he is expected to win those titles. I like that idea. 😂

Eddie @EG43V3R



The story of Heyman being fired by Roman and going back to Brock before seeking revenge against Cody. @WrestlingInc Summerslam 2023The story of Heyman being fired by Roman and going back to Brock before seeking revenge against Cody. @WrestlingInc Summerslam 2023The story of Heyman being fired by Roman and going back to Brock before seeking revenge against Cody. ❤️

Troy2Slick @Troy2Slick @WrestlingInc Hopefully not, most Brock Lesnar matches don’t go longer than five minutes and are unentertaining. @WrestlingInc Hopefully not, most Brock Lesnar matches don’t go longer than five minutes and are unentertaining.

クイン✧(⁠◠⁠‿⁠◕⁠)✧ギブソン @knix1000 @WrestlingInc Nah, a feud with Lesnar will create super Cody. He could no longer be logically beaten by other people and you'll have another Roman situation. @WrestlingInc Nah, a feud with Lesnar will create super Cody. He could no longer be logically beaten by other people and you'll have another Roman situation.

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes have never faced each other

When it comes to singles competition, Lesnar and Cody Rhodes have never crossed paths. The only time the two top stars were involved in the same match was at the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. Lesnar didn't last long in the battle royal, and Rhodes ended up winning the whole thing.

Lesnar made his big WWE return in 2012 following an eight-year hiatus. He immediately targeted then-top WWE Superstar John Cena, and the duo kicked off a feud on RAW. Rhodes was a popular mid-card act back then and wasn't happy over Lesnar's return.

"And now with the return of Brock … it’s completely different than The Rock. But for me, it kind of just made me angry and not in a way like, ‘Oh, blast. They get to be on another pay per view.’ More in a way that – 'I’m out there working. I never take a day off. I never plan on taking a day off. I’m so in love with the wrestling business I couldn’t see myself going away. And these guys have that ability to come back in because they have that presence, they have that following and are just automatically accepted as superstars again.'" [H/T Bleacher Report]

Only time will tell if fans get to see the first-time-ever encounter between Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. For now, though, Rhodes' only focus is taking the two top titles off Roman Reigns.

Do you want to see a Rhodes vs. Lesnar feud on WWE TV? Let us know in the comments section below.

