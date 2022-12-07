The latest tweet from Asuka has left many fans confused and concerned for The Empress of Tomorrow.

Asuka has been a mainstay on WWE TV for quite a long time. Fans still remember and cherish her once-undefeated streak that lasted a whopping 914 days and ended at WrestleMania 34.

Her Twitter handle is well-known for posting trolls and memes involving WWE Superstars. That's why her latest tweet came out of the left field and concerned some fans. The former RAW Women's Champion mentioned she doesn't want respect from anyone.

"I don't want respect. I have never wanted to be respected. I don't care about that. I'm going to listen to the new Metallica song and go to bed."

Asuka's tweet received several responses from concerned fans. Check out some of the most notable responses below:

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @WWEAsuka someone go hug her please she needs it @WWEAsuka someone go hug her please she needs it

Asuka posted another strange tweet around the same time

A few minutes before this tweet, the WWE Superstar responded to a tweet posted by the promotion. On last night's episode of WWE RAW, fans were treated to a Triple Threat match featuring The Empress of Tomorrow, Rhea Ripley, and Bayley. In the end, The Role Model came out victorious.

WWE shared a tweet last night asking fans to pick the winner of the match. The former RAW Women's Champion has responded to the tweet, asking fans to choose anyone besides her.

The Empress of Tomorrow will go down as one of the most successful female stars in history. She once recalled working hard toward achieving her goal of becoming a WWE Superstar:

"I gave up on my dream once. I went to college and after graduating from college, I started training. I couldn’t give up on my dream. My friends gave me confidence, ‘You can do it, you can do it!’ I called a wrestling company in Tokyo. I left my hometown of Osaka, Japan. Now I am a WWE Superstar. Don’t give up on your dream!" [H/T Pro Wrestling]

It goes without saying that the star is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer. Here's hoping she's doing fine.

What do you make of the tweet about not wanting respect? Sound off in the comments below.

