Fans are worried for Kevin Nash after his recent comments

Kevin Nash made some concerning comments on the latest edition of his Kliq THIS podcast while remembering his son Tristen.

Tristen Nash tragically passed away on October 20, 2022, at the age of 26. The Hall of Famer received massive support from the wrestling community following the passing of his son.

On the latest episode of Kliq THIS, Kevin Nash opened up about his son's death and made some concerning comments immediately after. Here's what Nash said:

"Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth, I mean time flies when you're having fun."

This resulted in Sean Oliver asking Kevin Nash not to say things like that, as he owns guns. In response, Nash said that he can do "whatever the f**k" he wants as long as he leaves a note.

You can check out the clip HERE, but please exercise caution as it contains distressing comments.

Nash's comments on Kliq THIS left fans concerned for his well-being. The comment section of the video was filled with fans sending their love and support to the 63-year-old.

One fan urged him not to leave, while another reminded him that he's loved by millions of fans across the globe. You can head over to the video embedded above to check out the comments.

Kevin Nash didn't mince his words while talking about how he feels now that his son is no more

It's quite clear that Nash hasn't been the same ever since Tristen passed away. Shortly after talking about contemplating suicide, the WWE veteran revealed how he feels waking up every day, knowing that his son isn't around anymore:

"Every morning when I wake up, the first thing that happens is, I come to the realization that instead of there being three human beings in my home, there's now two. And the third person isn't on vacation or staying with friends, or is out late. He is never coming back. And then I sit up in the bed and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it's like, 'so, why am I getting out of bed?'" [1:09-1:48]

The Sportskeeda community sends love and support to Nash during this difficult time and wishes nothing but the best for the WWE legend. We also urge our readers to head over to Kevin's video and offer their love and support to the beloved veteran.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes