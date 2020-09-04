Fatal-4-Way announced for SmackDown to determine Roman Reigns' new Universal title opponent

It looks like WWE has decided to go in a new direction for Roman Reigns. Not only has he turned heel, but he's now set to get a new opponent that doesn't involve the two men who dominated the Universal title picture since WrestleMania 36 - Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

WWE announced on their website that this Friday Night on SmackDown, they will determine Roman Reigns' Clash of Champions 2020 opponent via a Fatal-4-Way match between Big E, Matt Riddle, King Corbin, and Sheamus.

WWE.com also revealed that Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe with Paul Heyman on SmackDown.

It's an interesting match-up as each competitor appears to be in a different place on the card. Either way, it's a fresh Universal title match. Matt Riddle's "welcoming feud" to SmackDown has been against King Corbin. After defeating Corbin at Payback 2020, he was attacked post-match, indicating that the feud would continue.

Big E, just a month into his singles run, defeated Sheamus at Payback 2020. He's been on a hot-streak since finally getting an opportunity to go solo and the Fatal-4-Way match should be an exciting one.

Who is most likely to become Roman Reigns' opponent at Clash of Champions 2020?

Going by the ongoing storylines and characters, WWE will likely be looking for a babyface opponent for Roman Reigns. Since the indication was that Matt Riddle vs King Corbin will continue to be the direction post-Payback and the fact that Sheamus is a heel, the most logical opponent is Big E.

WWE seems keen on putting the spotlight on Big E, who is now reportedly ranked third on the "SmackDown babyfaces" list behind 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Jeff Hardy, according to Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue.

This would be a big push for Big E - challenging for a World title this early into his singles run. It's obvious that he or anyone Roman Reigns faces soon won't be winning since The Big Dog is rumored to be penciled in for a lengthy reign as the Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns seems to be the right superstar to hold the title at the right time. He was absent from WrestleMania 36 until SummerSlam 2020.