WWE Superstar Otis has opened up about his dyslexia on social media. He also discussed how the company has helped with his condition.

The Tree Trunk has been employed by the McMahon-run company since 2016, starting off as a tag team competitor on NXT. When called to the main roster, Otis' NXT union with Tucker Knight (Heavy Machinery) ended in 2020. Otis then spent some time as a solo comedy act before uniting with Chad Gable in the Alpha Academy in November 2021.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion has now taken to Instagram to share news of a huge personal milestone. The Alpha Academy member has battled dyslexia from a young age, and when WWE approached him to get into a reading class, he jumped at the opportunity.

Otis has now finished reading his first-ever full book, Stephen King's Pet Sematary. On Instagram, the RAW Superstar noted that he preferred the book to the versions on the big screen. Ending the post, Otis thanked the company and his reading teacher for their support.

"THANK YOU @wwe THANK YOU “KIMMY” Kim Swedberg for being the Best instructor and teacher Especially your patience with me hahahaha Onto the Next One….."

What has Otis been up to in WWE?

Otis last competed on the October 31st edition of Monday Night RAW, the show's Halloween episode.

On that show, he took on former UFC star Matt Riddle in a Trick or Treat Street Fight, which he lost via pinfall. Prior to this, he wrestled alongside Chad Gable at a live event in Mexico on October 30th.

In that match, Alpha Academy was defeated by a pair of former NXT Champions in Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens.

