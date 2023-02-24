"Feeling a little beat up this week" - 3-time champion shares an update on her status after WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE veteran Natalya has provided an update on how she's doing after competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber match last Saturday night.

The Queen of Harts faced off against Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Carmella, Asuka, and Nikki Cross inside the steel structure. The winner was guaranteed a match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 for the RAW Women's Championship.

The event took place in Nattie's home country of Canada. Although she had the home-field advantage, she was eliminated by Carmella, with The Empress of Tomorrow emerging victorious in the end.

Ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Natalya took to Twitter to share a photo of herself from inside the Elimination Chamber. She wrote that she was feeling a little beat up after the match, but she's ready for the blue brand.

"Feeling a little beat up this week after Elimination Chamber, but I would go through a million times more to get to SmackDown and to do what I love. #Unbreakable," she wrote.

Nattie @NatbyNature Feeling a little beat up this week after Elimination Chamber, but I would go through a million times more to get to #Smackdown and to do what I love. #Unbreakable Feeling a little beat up this week after Elimination Chamber, but I would go through a million times more to get to #Smackdown and to do what I love. #Unbreakable https://t.co/li5Kgpo6JD

Natalya returned to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble match

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was taken out of action for several weeks after Shayna Baszler broke her nose. She made a surprise return at the Royal Rumble, where she and The Queen of Spades got into a brawl inside the ring.

On SmackDown last week, Natalya joined forces with Shotzi to take on the heelish team of Baszler and Ronda Rousey in a tag team match. This was the opening match of the show. The bout was won by the former MMA fighters.

Natalya is one of the top female stars in WWE. With WrestleMania 39 only a little over a month away, it'll be interesting to see what she does leading up to The Show of Shows.

Do you think Natalya deserves another title run? Sound off in the comments below!

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes