Fellow WWE Superstar voiced concerns with Bray Wyatt storyline - Reports

Bray Wyatt wasn't the only one frustrated about his creative direction in WWE.

The storyline between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton concluded at WrestleMania 37. The following night on RAW was Wyatt's final appearance on WWE television before his release at the end of July.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, it wasn't just Bray Wyatt that was unhappy with his current storyline and creative direction. Sapp reports that Randy Orton and others backstage weren't happy with the overall storyline nor the outcome of the blowoff match at WrestleMania 37, which saw its finish changed two days before the match occurred.

Vince McMahon soured on Bray Wyatt due to his outspoken nature against creative

Despite being in an extended six-month storyline, Fightful Select confirms that there was "never a true creative endgame" for the story between Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, and Alexa Bliss. This is honestly very concerning for a rivalry built to climax at WWE's biggest show of the year.

The finish of the match being changed resulted in Wyatt being taken off television instead of Orton, who had planned time off following WrestleMania. This led to the formation of RK-Bro in the process. Despite things working out for Orton, SRS was told that multiple wrestlers backstage approached both Wyatt and Orton to express their frustrations over the match being changed, feeling bad for both men who had to put up with it.

As for why the match at WrestleMania 37 got changed last minute, people backstage at WWE told Sapp that Bray Wyatt being outspoken when he felt his creative was bad strained the relationship between Wyatt and Vince McMahon. So much so to the point that some believed McMahon didn't like Wyatt anymore because of it.

Now that Wyatt is officially a free agent, it's only a matter of time before he breaks his silence, and we get his side of the story. A story that many wrestling fans are very anxious to hear.

Edited by Daniel Wood

