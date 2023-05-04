Female 17-Time Champion teases becoming Bad Bunny's tag team partner 

Bad Bunny is no longer the host of WWE Backlash 2023, but his presence will be made in a big way as he faces Damian Priest of The Judgment Day in a Street Fight. Ahead of the big match, a certain SmackDown star praised the Puerto Rican star and said she wanted to team up with him.

That SmackDown star is none other than Charlotte Flair, who is a 17-time Champion overall in WWE (including her 2 NXT Title wins). The Queen is on another hiatus after losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

In an interview with Board Room, Charlotte Flair spoke about passionate Puerto Rican wrestling fans .

"We actually had a live event in Puerto Rico right when we went back on the road in the summer of 2021. We were in Puerto Rico that fall and the reception was incredible. Wrestling is so big there. It’s one of the old territories."

The Queen further praised the Bunny megastar, stating that any time he needs a tag team partner, she's there for him:

"Having Bad Bunny, with him being such a pop culture star right now, it just makes it even more special that he’d wanna be a part of what we’re doing. A crossover with the music industry, I think, is exciting. I’m a little jealous that I won’t be in Puerto Rico for this. I’ve also told Bad Bunny at any time he needs a tag team partner, I’ll be his tag team partner," Flair said. [laughs].

Will Damian Priest silence Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico?

Damian Priest was Bad Bunny's ally at WrestleMania 37 season, but two years have passed, and a lot has changed since then.

Priest, also of Puerto Rican descent, turned on his former friend on the RAW after WrestleMania when the singer defended himself against Dominik Mysterio.

He sent Bunny through a table, leading the singer to announce that he would face Damian Priest in a Street Fight at Backlash.

While Bunny is expected to win, can Damian Priest pull off a big win and give Judgment Day some momentum? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

