"He's a sellout and a fake a**" - Female former WWE star blasts CM Punk

Shelly Martinez has heavily criticized former WWE co-worker CM Punk over a story he told about an incident involving her hotel room.

Punk said on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast last year that Kelly Kelly once found blood all over her hotel bathroom. Punk and Sabu had already booked a room in the same hotel, so they allowed Kelly Kelly and her then-boyfriend Test to share their room.

Martinez told WSI’s James Romero that she was also involved in the incident, as she was sharing the hotel room with Kelly Kelly. However, Punk failed to mention her name when he told the story.

“Punk, I put on a huge pedestal and that’s my fault,” Martinez said. “You shouldn’t put anyone on a pedestal. And now, fast forward to today, I think he’s a sellout and a fake a**.” [0:53 -1:06]

Story continues below ad

Martinez clarified that she used to like CM Punk during their time together in ECW and WWE’s Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system. She even wore his t-shirt during modeling shoots after leaving WWE.

Shelly Martinez thinks CM Punk is “just like the rest”

More than a decade later, Martinez changed her opinion of Punk after he neglected to acknowledge that she was also involved in the said hotel room incident.

Story continues below ad

The 42-year-old, who portrayed a vampire character on WWE’s ECW brand, believes the current AEW star purposely left out her name.

“It’s a crazy story and whenever I’ve been asked throughout the years, ‘Give me some kind of [crazy story],’ that’s my go-to because it is crazy, especially because I’m a vampire, so of course the vampire’s room has the blood,” Martinez continued. “But Punk doesn’t say I was there at all. It’s just like… b**ch, you knew. And so I was like, you know what, you’re just like the rest.” [4:50-5:10]

Martinez was known as Ariel in WWE between 2006 and 2007. She later worked for IMPACT Wrestling/TNA under the name Salinas before retiring from wrestling in 2017.

Story continues below ad

Please credit WSI and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far