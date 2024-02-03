Female ex-WWE star takes a massive shot at Vince McMahon on Twitter

A former WWE Superstar didn't hold back while taking a shot at Vince McMahon in her latest tweet.

McMahon is no longer associated with WWE in any capacity. He resigned from TKO Group Holdings in the aftermath of Janel Grant's sexual abuse lawsuit that was recently filed against him. The lawsuit took the wrestling world by storm.

So far, a long list of wrestling personalities have shared their thoughts on the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon. Missy Hyatt, who had a brief stint in WWE in the late 80s, has now reacted to the lawsuit as well. She posted the following on Twitter:

What did WWE legend Shawn Michaels say about the Vince McMahon fiasco?

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been incredibly close to McMahon for more than three decades at this point. He was quite possibly the biggest star in Vince's promotion in the mid-90s. During the media call for NXT Vengeance Day, Michaels said the following about the situation:

"It’s an incredibly sad situation. As everyone knows, I have very little and absolutely nothing to do, and gladly so, with the corporate stuff that goes on. We try to focus here in NXT on the men and women that come through these doors and we do. I think we foster a safe and supportive atmosphere down here. I know that they reinstalled and upgraded I think in 2022, some of those regulations and whatnot."

Michaels further stated that it's important to give a supportive environment to the talent and that WWE 'absolutely' does that. He then added that WWE will keep trying its best to provide a safe working environment to the talent.

Missy Hyatt's post is getting loads of views on Twitter and is garnering a variety of reactions as well. Most of the responses to her tweet have been supportive of her shot directed at McMahon.

