Female member could join The Hurt Business soon 

It hasn't taken long for The Hurt Business to become one of the best factions in the WWE. Under the watchful tutelage of MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have revitalized their respective WWE careers and are currently getting some deserved TV time.

MVP has also excelled as the leader of the group, which is expected to grow even further. While WWE has teased the possibility of more members being a part of the stable, the addition of a female WWE Superstar could also be in the works.

The Hurt Business members were guests on the most recent edition of RAW Talk, and Bobby Lashley dropped a big teaser of a female member possibly joining their ranks.

Here's what Bobby Lashley told Charly Caruso:

"Since we're talking about all titles, we have to fit all classes. 205 Live, Women's Title, Tag Titles, Universal Titles, cross promotion, Intercontinental Titles, Tag Titles over there. You know, there's a lot of people to go after in WWE."

Caruso was quick to add that the 'business' looked to be growing into an empire, and MVP commented by saying that it's a family business that's slowly turning into a global conglomerate.

What's next for The Hurt Business on RAW?

The Hurt Business took on the team of Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews and Ricochet on this week's episode of RAW and the heels lost the six-man tag team match.

MVP, Lashley and Benjamin would, however, get some retribution later on in the night as the trio laid out the babyfaces on RAW Underground.

The Hurt Business has been trying to expand for many weeks, with Cedric Alexader and Apollo Crews being coaxed into joining the faction. The babyfaces have thus far stood their ground, but it won't be long until someone turns and the faction grows.

Bobby Lashley won the US title from Apollo crews at Payback, and the Championship feud has kept the storyline moving on TV. The Hurt Business is here to stay in the WWE, and we should expect more members to be added and based on Bobby Lashley's teaser, it could very well be a female Superstar.

Which female WWE Superstar would you like to see become a member of The Hurt Business?