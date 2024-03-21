Female star who announced her WWE exit last year will make in-ring return after 804 days

A former WWE Superstar is all set to compete in her first match after more than two years against none other than Mickie James.

Alicia Fox wrestled her last match at the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match that night, which Ronda Rousey won.

In May last year, Alicia Fox revealed that she was no longer with WWE, and her 17-year stint with the promotion had come to an end. The former Divas Champion is now all set to make her in-ring return after 804 days and will face her former rival, Mickie James, in a singles match on April 12, 2024. The match in question will take place at the upcoming Starrcast HER event in Australia.

"THE DIVAS ERA LIVES ON IN 2024!! As announced on "Gabby AF" (@GabLaSpisa ): @MickieJames will be facing @VIX_CROW at the @StarrcastEvents #HER event! This will mark their first one-on-one match since October 2009! Very excited to see these two rekindle their magic 🔥"

Alicia Fox wasn't happy with her WWE exit

Shortly after announcing that she wasn't with World Wrestling Entertainment anymore, Alicia Fox appeared on Muscle Man Malcom's YouTube channel. She made it clear that she wasn't done with pro wrestling.

As per Fox, "the machine" said that she was done, but it was far from the truth. She further said that her bags were still packed and she was still pi*sed about the same.

Fox then said that she was going to train at Booker T's school for a while and that she had already talked to Booker and Sharmell. She also talked about visiting Trinity Fatu (aka Naomi) and Sasha Banks. Longtime fans of Fox are beyond excited to see her make an in-ring return after two years.

