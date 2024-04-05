Female star asks The Rock to beat up 55-year-old veteran; WWE shares footage on Twitter

A female WWE Superstar had a request for The Rock at tonight's WWE World event. That would be Bayley.

The Final Boss had a great time interacting with fans at the WWE World event ahead of WrestleMania XL. He was also engaged in a short Q&A session with commentator Michael Cole moderating the segment.

During the session, Bayley could be heard in the background, asking The Rock if he could hit the Rock Bottom on Michael Cole.

Bayley and Michael Cole have been 'feuding' for years on end at this point. The Role Model never backs away from taking amusing jibes at the veteran WWE announcer. The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner is all set to compete in the biggest match of her career as she takes on IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Bayley was the one who formed Damage CTRL with SKY and Dakota Kai a couple of years ago. The heel faction debuted at SummerSlam 2022 and dominated the SmackDown women's division for about two years before The Role Model was kicked out of the group on the Road to WrestleMania XL. Bayley wants nothing but to exact revenge on IYO SKY and leave The Show of Shows with the title belt.

