Female star cried after CM Punk quit WWE: "I took it so personally"

CM Punk left WWE in January 2014 after venting his frustrations to Triple H and Vince McMahon about creative concerns and health issues. The Best in the World's sudden departure upset many fans, including a young Elayna Black.

Black performed as Cora Jade on WWE's NXT brand for four years before receiving her release in May. The 24-year-old was a huge Punk fan as a child and met him for the first time at a WWE event in December 2013.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Black revealed she cried after Punk's exit. She also recalled how she became emotional again after attending his meet-and-greet in 2015.

"He quit WWE like a month later after that picture," Black said. "And I took it so personally. I was the saddest person in the entire f***ing world. After he quit WWE, then there's that video of me crying meeting him. It was the second time I met him, but it was after he had quit WWE. It was like a year and a half later, and I was like, 'Oh my God, I thought I'd never see him again.' Ridiculous." [21:06 – 21:32]

Black became close friends with CM Punk after he returned to WWE in November 2023. In the same interview, the former NXT talent amusingly recalled how she reintroduced herself to The Straight Edge Superstar backstage in WWE.

Why CM Punk quit WWE in 2014

The relationship between CM Punk and WWE management broke down before the post-Royal Rumble 2014 episode of RAW. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon informed Punk he was going to face Triple H at WrestleMania 30. However, the Chicago native disliked the idea and felt he should headline the event.

Punk told Triple H he resented him for failing to put him over during their 2011 feud. He also took several shots at WWE part-timers and raised concerns about the company's treatment of his injuries.

Punk mended his relationship with Triple H after rejoining WWE. In April, the 46-year-old finally achieved his lifelong goal of main-eventing WrestleMania when he faced Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows.

