Female star finding it hard to "continue on as normal" after Bray Wyatt's tragic death

A WWE personality took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking message about Bray Wyatt's passing.

Samantha Irvin, like many others, has been affected by Wyatt's tragic passing at 36. She recently sang Wyatt's iconic song, "He's got the whole world in his hands," in a video shared by WWE on YouTube.

Around the same time, Samantha Irvin shared a tweet stating that she's finding it hard to move on from Bray Wyatt's untimely death. Here's what she wrote:

"The pain is too deep to just continue on as normal."

Expand Tweet

Samantha's rendition of Bray Wyatt's song received massive praise from fans

Last night, WWE uploaded a 35-minute video in which several top stars shared their memories of Wyatt. The video ended with Samantha Irvin singing "He’s got the whole world in his hands" and breaking down in tears. Fans had nothing but praise and admiration for Irvin's tribute to the late WWE star. Here's the video for the ones who haven't seen it yet:

Expand Tweet

Wyatt was positioned as a top heel immediately upon his arrival on the main roster in 2013. Mere months after his main roster debut, he was feuding with WWE legend John Cena on the road to WrestleMania XXX. At The Show of Shows, Cena defeated Wyatt. A year later, Wyatt met The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31 and lost this bout as well.

However, he did find some success as a main-event star, though, and had a short-lived run as WWE Champion in early 2017. Wyatt also won the Universal title twice by defeating Seth Rollins in 2019 and Braun Strowman in 2020. He will be forever remembered by wrestling fans as a creative mind who could've done so much more with his character had he been given a chance.

Share your favorite memories of the late Bray Wyatt in the comments below.