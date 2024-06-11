Female star obsessed with Dominik Mysterio causes chaos in Judgment Day's match

A female star just caused major chaos during Judgment Day's match during the latest episode of RAW. This star has been obsessed with Dominik Mysterio as of late.

After returning from injury, Liv Morgan proclaimed that she was on her revenge tour to take everything away from Rhea Ripley. She first injured Rhea Ripley during a backstage ambush and then won the Women's World Title. Now the star is after Dominik Mysterio and wants to take him away from The Nightmare.Tonight on the red brand, she even handed Dominik a key card to her hotel room.

Mysterio was set to team up with JD McDonagh and Carlito against Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Braun Strowman during the latest episode of the show. During the match, Liv came out to the ring. But Dominik asked her to leave. Zelina Vega shoved her off the apron and she fell on Dominik. Zelina then attacked her from behind kickstarting a brawl. JD McDonagh and Rey had to break them up. This distraction allowed Strowman and Dragon Lee to pick up the win for their team.

It remains to be seen if Dominik Mysterio will finally give in to Liv Morgan after her recent attempts to get close to him.

