Female star open to WWE return after 15 years

A former WWE female star is open to returning to the Stamford-based company, 15 years after her first stint came to an end. The term "never say never" fits perfectly with World Wrestling Entertainment. Over the years, quite a few names have returned to the global juggernaut, and now, another star has expressed her desire to be back.

Ad

In a recent interview, former WWE star Katie Lea Burchill talked about her time in the Stamford-based promotion. The 44-year-old was a part of the company from 2006 to 2010.

Speaking on Ring The Belle, Katie discussed various storylines she was a part of in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. She was then asked if she would answer a call for a Royal Rumble appearance.

"I wanna say yes. The thing with the Rumble appearance is a little bit... It’s nice to obviously be there and be a part of it and everything like that, but I feel like you might go there and then just go into the ring, and then you don’t really have time to even run a spot or do anything that’s worth your while. So that’s a little bit difficult to control ahead of time," she said. [33:40-34:12]

Ad

Trending

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

You can check the video below:

Ad

Katie Lea discussed her experience in the "Miss WrestleMania" Battle Royal at WrestleMania 25, making her wary of what could happen if there wasn't a clear plan for what she should do in the ring.

The above-mentioned match at The Show of Shows in 2009 saw a bunch of female stars make their entrances at once. The ring was naturally overcrowded, leaving little room for the performers to do their spots. Lea mentioned that she didn't get to do her spot in the match due to time constraints.

Ad

Katie Lea found success outside WWE following her stint with the company

After spending a couple of years in Ohio Valley Wrestling, Katie Lea made her WWE main roster debut in February 2008 and was immediately paired with Paul Burchill as his on-screen sister. She soon developed into a competitive singles star and had a few shots at the WWE Women's Championship, then held by Mickie James.

Ad

In early 2009, she moved to WWE's ECW brand but couldn't progress much. The 44-year-old was eventually released from the company in April 2010. Lea signed with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling later that year and competed under the ring name Winter. She won the TNA Knockouts World Championship twice and the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Title once before her departure in 2012.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ring The Belle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!