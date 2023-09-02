Female star reacts to being told, "try being useful," and maybe Triple H can finally book her

A female WWE star has responded to a fan's rude comment about Triple H.

Emma recently hiked to Devil's Bridge in Sedona along with her fiance and fellow WWE Superstar Riddick Moss. She performed an insanely dangerous stunt at the site and posted a video on her Instagram handle. Emma received several concerned comments from fans as well as a few fellow wrestlers.

One fan was incredibly rude to Emma and called her "fu*king stupid" for doing the stunt. They then told her to try being useful instead, and maybe Triple H would finally book her on WWE TV. For those unaware, Emma hasn't wrestled on WWE TV since July 10, 2023. She reacted to the fan's comment with an amusing message. Check out the exchange below:

Emma's response to the rude fan.

Triple H told Emma that she was on his list of stars he wanted to rehire

Emma's stint with WWE came to an end in 2017. She wrestled outside the WWE umbrella for about five years before making her return to the promotion last year. While speaking on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, Emma revealed that Triple H had been waiting to discuss a return with her for a while.

“He said to me that he had been meaning to reach out even sooner, that I had been on his list, and he’s just been swamped, as you could imagine. That’s kind of where the conversation finally kicked off and then went from there. Next thing you know, I’m actually back. I joked about it so many times, all of a sudden it was like, ‘This is actually happening, I’m coming back to WWE after five years,” she said. [H/T Fightful]

Emma's fans would love to see her back on WWE TV soon. She has proven her mettle in the ring over the years and still has a lot left in the tank at 34.

What do you think WWE has in store for Emma? Sound off in the comments section below.

