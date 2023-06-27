Female star could return to WWE after seven years at Money in the Bank to help Cody Rhodes beat Dominik, says legend (Exclusive) 

One of the fresher matchups on the Money in the Bank card could have an epic finish. Teddy Long recently urged WWE to consider getting Cody Rhodes' better half, Brandi Rhodes, back at the premium live event.

Known more for announcing in WWE, Brandi wrestled in AEW and accompanied her real-life husband, Cody Rhodes, in storylines for Tony Khan's company.

She left AEW with Cody in February 2022, and despite rumors linking her to WWE, she is yet to resume working for her former employer, where she last appeared in 2016. Dominik Mysterio might still be considered a rookie, but he's made a habit of winning matches with Rhea Ripley's help.

To counter Ripley's presence, Teddy Long felt it would be good for Brandi Rhodes to come out as the equalizer. The WWE Hall of Famer also backed Cody to go over Dominik, believing that was the ideal booking decision.

"Well, here's the thing. AEW, when they went there, and Brandi went in there, I just think that was AEW's fault," said Teddy Long on The Wrestling Time Machine. "AEW didn't know how to present Brandi with Cody. So, I wouldn't say that wouldn't work. I would say that right now; let's try that again, you know what I mean? Because Brandi has had a chance to establish and make a name for herself with Cody and the reality show. Now they know who Brandi Rhodes is." [2:51 - 3:16]

"You didn't build her right" - Teddy Long's message to AEW about Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi

Teddy Long argued that All Elite Wrestling didn't present Brandi Rhodes well when they paired her up with Cody on TV. Long noted that most fans didn't know much about her, but the situation has changed as the former announcer has established her own brand in recent years.

The former SmackDown general manager claimed that AEW didn't get the best out of Brandi and Cody. However, he was confident that WWE would find a way to make the couple a successful act in kayfabe without attracting fan backlash.

Long explained:

"When she went up on AEW, they really didn't know who Brandi Rhodes was. Now that she's had a chance to get established and become a little [bit] of a brand, let's try this thing again. Now she is the wife of Cody Rhodes; people know that now. So like I said, WWE would do it the right way. This is my opinion, AEW; I think they didn't do it right; you didn't build her right, and that's why people didn't buy it." [3:17 - 3:40]

Should Brandi and Cody Rhodes reunite at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes