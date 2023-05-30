Female star seemingly becomes 100th woman to hold a title in WWE; who are the other 99 women? - Full list

With her recent singles victory over Lyra Valkyria at NXT Battleground, Tiffany Stratton became the 100th woman to win a title in WWE.

WWE's rich and storied history consists of a long list of incredibly talented female performers. Over the past eight years or so, female stars have been given a bigger spotlight than they ever received in the past, including main eventing WrestleMania.

On this past weekend's NXT Battleground event, Tiffany Stratton defeated Lyra Valkyria in the tournament final of the vacant NXT Women's Championship. With this big victory, she became the 100th woman in WWE history to hold a title.

The stat was shared by Queens of Wrestling on Twitter. The account also shared a full list of the previous 99 female stars who held title belts in the company.

Here's the full list of the previous 99 female stars who held a title belt in the company (via Queens of Wrestling):

Princess Victoria Velvet McIntyre Fabulous Moolah Wendi Richter Desiree Petersen Leilani Kai Judy Martin Sensational Sherri The Jumping Bomb Girls Rockin’ Robin Madusa Bull Nakano Bertha Faye Jackie Moore Sable Debra Lisa Moretti Chyna The Kat Stephanie McMahon Lita Cynthia Lynch Trish Stratus Jazz Molly Holly Terri Runnels Victoria Gail Kim Mickie James Melina Candice Michelle Beth Phoenix Michelle McCool Maryse Angela Fong Serena Deeb Jillian Hall AJ Lee Eve Torres Layla Naomi Alicia Fox Natalya Rosa Mendes Aksana Nikki Bella Brie Bella Kelly Kelly Audrey Marie Raquel Diaz Caylee Turner Celeste Bonin Saraya Charlotte Flair Sasha Banks Bayley Asuka Becky Lynch Alexa Bliss Ember Moon Shayna Baszler Nia Jax Carmella Kairi Sane Ronda Rousey Rhea Ripley Toni Storm Billie Kay Peyton Royce Maria Kanellis Nikki Cross Jessica Al Alba Fyre Tamina Snuka IYO SKY Dakota Kai Raquel Rodriguez Shotzi Bianca Belair Candice LeRae Indi Hartwell Meiko Satomura Zoey Stark Gigi Dolin Jacy Jayne Mandy Rose Dana Brooke Zelina Vega Piper Niven Liv Morgan Cora Jade Roxanne Perez Katana Chance Kayden Carter Aliyah Daphanie LaShaunn Fallon Henley Kiana James Isla Dawn

Tiffany Stratton was nervous before her big match at WWE NXT Battleground

Tiffany Stratton had a chat with ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar ahead of NXT Battleground. The 24-year-old star stated that she was nervous ahead of her match against Lyra Valkyria.

"I'm definitely nervous. I'm always nervous, even on just NXT Tuesday, so I get nervous right before I go out. But I would definitely say that I'm one that rises to the occasion, and when there's a big crowd in front of me, I'm going to perform and I'm going to rise to the occasion," Stratton said. [H/T Comicbook]

Stratton is quickly becoming a popular act on WWE TV, and many fans believe that she has a bright future ahead of her in the company. Only time will tell how she fares on the main roster when she faces some of the biggest names in women's wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Tiffany Stratton as a performer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes