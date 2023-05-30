Create

Female star seemingly becomes 100th woman to hold a title in WWE; who are the other 99 women? - Full list

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified May 30, 2023 10:00 IST
100 women have won a title in WWE since the company was formed
With her recent singles victory over Lyra Valkyria at NXT Battleground, Tiffany Stratton became the 100th woman to win a title in WWE.

WWE's rich and storied history consists of a long list of incredibly talented female performers. Over the past eight years or so, female stars have been given a bigger spotlight than they ever received in the past, including main eventing WrestleMania.

On this past weekend's NXT Battleground event, Tiffany Stratton defeated Lyra Valkyria in the tournament final of the vacant NXT Women's Championship. With this big victory, she became the 100th woman in WWE history to hold a title.

The stat was shared by Queens of Wrestling on Twitter. The account also shared a full list of the previous 99 female stars who held title belts in the company.

And there she is. Your 100th Woman in history to win a WWE Championship : Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe)🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶#NXTBattleground twitter.com/QOWrestlin/sta… https://t.co/Hwji7cqqcF

Here's the full list of the previous 99 female stars who held a title belt in the company (via Queens of Wrestling):

  1. Princess Victoria
  2. Velvet McIntyre
  3. Fabulous Moolah
  4. Wendi Richter
  5. Desiree Petersen
  6. Leilani Kai
  7. Judy Martin
  8. Sensational Sherri
  9. The Jumping Bomb Girls
  10. Rockin’ Robin
  11. Madusa
  12. Bull Nakano
  13. Bertha Faye
  14. Jackie Moore
  15. Sable
  16. Debra
  17. Lisa Moretti
  18. Chyna
  19. The Kat
  20. Stephanie McMahon
  21. Lita
  22. Cynthia Lynch
  23. Trish Stratus
  24. Jazz
  25. Molly Holly
  26. Terri Runnels
  27. Victoria
  28. Gail Kim
  29. Mickie James
  30. Melina
  31. Candice Michelle
  32. Beth Phoenix
  33. Michelle McCool
  34. Maryse
  35. Angela Fong
  36. Serena Deeb
  37. Jillian Hall
  38. AJ Lee
  39. Eve Torres
  40. Layla
  41. Naomi
  42. Alicia Fox
  43. Natalya
  44. Rosa Mendes
  45. Aksana
  46. Nikki Bella
  47. Brie Bella
  48. Kelly Kelly
  49. Audrey Marie
  50. Raquel Diaz
  51. Caylee Turner
  52. Celeste Bonin
  53. Saraya
  54. Charlotte Flair
  55. Sasha Banks
  56. Bayley
  57. Asuka
  58. Becky Lynch
  59. Alexa Bliss
  60. Ember Moon
  61. Shayna Baszler
  62. Nia Jax
  63. Carmella
  64. Kairi Sane
  65. Ronda Rousey
  66. Rhea Ripley
  67. Toni Storm
  68. Billie Kay
  69. Peyton Royce
  70. Maria Kanellis
  71. Nikki Cross
  72. Jessica Al
  73. Alba Fyre
  74. Tamina Snuka
  75. IYO SKY
  76. Dakota Kai
  77. Raquel Rodriguez
  78. Shotzi
  79. Bianca Belair
  80. Candice LeRae
  81. Indi Hartwell
  82. Meiko Satomura
  83. Zoey Stark
  84. Gigi Dolin
  85. Jacy Jayne
  86. Mandy Rose
  87. Dana Brooke
  88. Zelina Vega
  89. Piper Niven
  90. Liv Morgan
  91. Cora Jade
  92. Roxanne Perez
  93. Katana Chance
  94. Kayden Carter
  95. Aliyah
  96. Daphanie LaShaunn
  97. Fallon Henley
  98. Kiana James
  99. Isla Dawn

Tiffany Stratton was nervous before her big match at WWE NXT Battleground

Tiffany Stratton had a chat with ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar ahead of NXT Battleground. The 24-year-old star stated that she was nervous ahead of her match against Lyra Valkyria.

"I'm definitely nervous. I'm always nervous, even on just NXT Tuesday, so I get nervous right before I go out. But I would definitely say that I'm one that rises to the occasion, and when there's a big crowd in front of me, I'm going to perform and I'm going to rise to the occasion," Stratton said. [H/T Comicbook]
Tiffany Stratton's moonsault is simply PERFECT #NXTBattleground https://t.co/T2YEBac5wW

Stratton is quickly becoming a popular act on WWE TV, and many fans believe that she has a bright future ahead of her in the company. Only time will tell how she fares on the main roster when she faces some of the biggest names in women's wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Tiffany Stratton as a performer? Let us know in the comments section below.

