"She could absolutely rock it" - Female WWE star tells Rhea Ripley to shave her head

Billie Kay has claimed on Twitter that she recently told Rhea Ripley to shave her head.

Rhea Ripley is now the RAW Women's Champion after her big victory against Asuka at WrestleMania 37. Fans may have noticed that Ripley has been rocking shorter hair lately. NXT's Josiah Williams opened up about the same on Twitter, adding that he hopes she sports a clean shave with tattoos next.

Williams received a response from Billie Kay, who revealed that she recently told Rhea Ripley that she should shave her head. Kay finished off the tweet by heaping praise on Ripley.

Literally told her the other day she should shave her head. I think she could absolutely rock it! She’s SO COOL!! 🙌 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) April 12, 2021

Rhea Ripley has a long way to go aged just 24

Rhea Ripley is being dubbed by many as the future of WWE's women's division and there's a legitimate reason as to why.

Ripley is currently 24 years old and has already competed in two women's title matches at WrestleMania. She lost the NXT Women's title to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 and defeated Asuka at this year's edition to capture the RAW Women's title.

Rhea has also previously won the NXT Women's title, as well as the NXT UK Women's title. She has already become one of the most decorated female superstars in WWE and things are only going to get better for her in the coming years.

Rhea Ripley opened up about her unique look last year during her appearance on Chasing Glory:

"I decided to wet my hair beforehand because it was just too hot. Because I was actually dying backstage and then I went out there, wrestled, came back [and] I was like, ‘That was the best thing I ever done.’ So now I just do it from now on."

What do you think about Billie Kay's suggestion to Rhea Ripley in regards to her hair? Would you like to see the RAW Women's Champion with a shaved head on WWE TV?