Female star on whether she has heat with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Cameron, real name Ariane Andrew, recently clarified that she did not have issues with Stone Cold Steve Austin after their memorable interaction on Tough Enough.

In 2011, Cameron was eliminated during the first week of the WWE reality series. Her most memorable moment on the show came when she told a bemused Austin that Melina vs. Alicia Fox was her favorite wrestling match.

Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, Cameron said she chose the match because she had limited wrestling knowledge at the time. The former WWE Superstar also revealed that Austin gave her some words of encouragement after her Tough Enough exit:

“No [no tension with Austin]. I mean, I think he really was a little taken back [by the Melina vs. Alicia Fox answer], like, ‘Wait…’ It’s so crazy, he’s still such a big supporter of me.” Cameron added, “Even after everything happened, he was just like, ‘There’s something about you. You have star quality. I will end up seeing you [on the main roster].’” [26:53-27:19]

Despite her first-week elimination from Tough Enough, WWE immediately signed Cameron to a developmental contract. The 34-year-old performed in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) before joining WWE’s main roster alongside Naomi in 2012.

Steve Austin is proud of Cameron’s accomplishments

Cameron appeared on RAW and SmackDown between 2012 and 2015, during which time she unsuccessfully challenged for the Divas Championship in four televised matches. She also made appearances in NXT shortly before leaving WWE in 2016.

The former Funkadactyl added that Steve Austin often said how proud he was of her progress in the wrestling business:

“When I would see him backstage when we’d have these appearances, he’d always be like, ‘I’m so proud of you, kid.’” Cameron continued, “So, yeah, even though we had that moment we’ve always had a great relationship behind the scenes. He was able to be like, ‘Yeah, I’m rooting for you, girl.’” [27:31-27:53]

Cameron recently returned to WWE for the first time in six years as an entrant in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. She lasted 51 seconds in the match before being eliminated by Sonya Deville.

