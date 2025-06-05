Female star will reportedly miss WrestleMania 42; WWE fans convinced Triple H wasn't going to book her anyway

A current WWE Superstar is reportedly set to miss next year's WrestleMania, and fans had some interesting reactions to the report. Zoey Stark suffered an injury during a Triple Threat Match on RAW last month and is now on a lengthy hiatus.
On the May 19, episode of RAW, Zoey Stark took on Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match. At one point during the contest, Stark landed awkwardly on her knee while attempting a missile dropkick off the top rope. She was removed from the bout, and the other two competitors continued wrestling.
Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that Zoey Stark won't be back on WWE television before WrestleMania 42, as per sources.
Most fans believe Stark wouldn't have been booked by Triple H on the 'Mania card anyway. It should be noted that Stark has been with the promotion since 2021 and has yet to compete at The Show of Shows.
Zoey Stark spoke about her injury and WWE hiatus
Shortly after suffering an injury on RAW, Stark took to her X (fka Twitter) handle and sent a heartfelt message to the fans. She confirmed she wouldn't be able to perform for them for a while.
Check out her post below:
"Wow the love and support means more to me than you’ll ever know! What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I’m blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys #StarkMarks"
Here's hoping Zoey makes a full recovery and comes back better than ever. The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes her a speedy recovery.