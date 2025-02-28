  • home icon
Female star to wrestle first match in two years, hours before WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 28, 2025 04:32 GMT
The popular star will wrestle right across the street from Elimination Chamber 2025 (via her Instagram and WWE's website)

A popular ex-WWE star is all set to return to the ring this weekend. Peyton Royce, aka Cassie Lee, will compete in a singles match at the Rec Room this Saturday.

Peyton Royce's six-year run with World Wrestling Entertainment ended in 2021, when she was released along with several other stars. She later had a brief stint in TNA Wrestling and competed at several independent events.

Cassie Lee hasn't stepped into the ring in two years. The former WWE Superstar will finally make her in-ring return at this Saturday's Smash Wrestling event. The event will take place at the Rec Room in Toronto. Lee will take on Alexia Nicole in a singles match. The show will also feature a world title match between the former Jinder Mahal and Psycho Mike.

"Cassie Lee makes her debut for Smash Wrestling against the returning Alexia Nicole. Do. Not. Miss. This. Smash returns to Toronto Rec Room just hours before WWE Elimination Chamber takes over across the street."
WWE Superstar Shawn Spears had talked about Cassie Lee's future last year

Last year, NXT Superstar Shawn Spears had a chat with Chris Van Vliet on his podcast. Spears opened up about his wife Cassie Lee's wrestling future and had the following to say:

“She watches it a lot. She watches it more than I do,” Shawn Spears said. “That doesn’t mean I don’t watch wrestling, it just means I’m busy a lot. I’m around, I can see a lot of stuff. Yeah, she keeps up on it. She still loves watching a lot of her friends, and she’s still getting the itch. So she’s already weight training, she’s doing all that kind of stuff. She’s getting back into the mix and things like that. When she feels 100% good to go there’s a ring close by, so she plans on getting back into it." [H/T CVV]
Cassie Lee built up a massive fan following during her time in the WWE. Her fans are quite excited to see her finally wrestle a match after almost two years.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
