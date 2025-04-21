"Female Undertaker" loses at WrestleMania for the first time ever; undefeated record ends at 4-1

The "Female Undertaker" will not be able to make even a remotely similar claim to what The Undertaker has been able to do at WrestleMania. Her undefeated record ended at 4-1 at The Show of Shows tonight.
WrestleMania Sunday opened with the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. Although Belair wasn't the popular fan choice of the night, she proved why she belongs on the big stage. Not to mention, she actually earned her spot in the title match. Belair headed into WrestleMania 41 with a 4-0 record on the Grandest Stage of Them All, with some dubbing her as the "Female Undertaker" because of it.
However, they will no longer be able to call her that as her undefeated WrestleMania streak ended in the hands of IYO SKY, who pinned her to retain the Women's World Championship.
Belair's WrestleMania debut saw her headline The Grandest Stage of Them All, a feat that very few people can claim to have, such as Brock Lesnar. She defeated Sasha Banks in the main event in 2021.
In 2022, she got her revenge against Becky Lynch, who squashed her in seconds at SummerSlam the previous year. In 2023, she defeated Asuka, and last year at WrestleMania 40, she teamed up with Naomi and Jade Cargill to beat Damage CTRL.
Belair always delivers on the big stage, and WrestleMania Sunday was no different.
